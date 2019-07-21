Brewers Ace Brandon Woodruff Placed on IL with Oblique Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2019

National League pitcher Brandon Woodruff, of the Milwaukee Brewers, throws during the seventh inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the American League, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers will reportedly be without All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff in the immediate future after he suffered a left oblique injury during Sunday's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.  

Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the news, noting Woodruff will be placed on the injured list.

Woodruff started Sunday's contest but left in the fourth inning after allowing four earned runs, six hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The bullpen didn't allow a run the rest of the game, which allowed Milwaukee to overcome an early 4-0 deficit and notch a 7-4 win.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

