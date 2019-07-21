BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Aliens and Trilogy Pick Up Wins

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The fifth week of the 2019 BIG3 season concluded Sunday with three games on the slate from Oklahoma City.

Killer 3's and Enemies looked to keep pace with Power and Triplets and move to 4-1 on the season. Meanwhile, Ball Hogs tried to get out of the BIG3 basement as the only team yet to win a game.

Here's a look at the results from every game on the slate.

Aliens 51, Ghost Ballers 35

Shannon Brown had 18 points and 10 rebounds, leading Aliens to their second win of the season with a 51-35 triumph over Ghost Ballers.

Andre Owens added 14 points, while Greg Oden added six points and three rebounds as he continues to be one of the season's best stories. Aliens entered the day in 11th place with a 1-3 record but now have a positive point differential that will send them soaring among the cabal of teams now sitting at 2-3.

Alex Scales (12 points) and Ricky Davis (10 points) were the only players in double figures for Ghost Ballers, who struggled on both ends of the floor throughout.

Ghost Ballers have dropped three straight games with anemic offensive performances after winning their first two of the season.

Brown's offensive explosion came at the best possible time given his struggles to make baskets this season. Brown entered Sunday with 21 total points on the season on 8-of-33 shooting, with Aliens failing to find a consistent leading scorer.

If he can build on that momentum, Aliens could be a force in the second half of the season.

Trilogy 50, Enemies 38

David Hawkins and James White each had 18 points, propelling Trilogy to a 50-38 victory over Enemies.

Hawkins had his best all-around game of the season, grabbing seven boards and matching his season total with five assists. White had nine boards to go with his 18 points, as he and Hawkins largely dominated the ball to continue a season-long trend.

Enemies, which entered the day with a chance to creep up on first place, could not get anything going beyond Craig Smith's 18 points. Smith has been ball-dominant all season but couldn't find his shot against Trilogy, with Royce White and Perry Jones not being able to pick up the slack.

Gilbert Arenas was also absent for most of the contest and finished with just two points on one made field goal.

This was the team's second game since Lamar Odom was kicked out of the BIG3.