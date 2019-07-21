TMZ: Ex-Cowboy Darren McFadden Facing Up to 2 Years in Prison for 2 Charges

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2019

OXNARD, CA - JULY 24: Darren McFadden #20 of the Dallas Cowboys runs drills on the first day of training camp on July 24, 2017 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Darren McFadden has reportedly been charged with misdemeanors of resisting arrest and DUI following a January incident in the drive-thru of a Whataburger in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, police officers arrested McFadden on Jan. 21 after he was found asleep at the wheel in the drive-thru of the burger chain. McFadden reportedly resisted officers as they attempted to make the arrest and had a blood alcohol concentration of greater than or equal to .15.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

