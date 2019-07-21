Alex Iwobi Talks Possible Arsenal Exit Amid Wilfried Zaha Transfer Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has said he might have to leave the club if Wilfried Zaha signs from Crystal Palace in the current transfer window.

The Gunners have been linked with Zaha throughout the summer, although as of yet they've been unable to reach an agreement with the Eagles for the player.

Iwobi was asked about the prospect of playing alongside the Ivory Coast international next season and commented on the potential impact the transfer would have on his playing time should the switch materialise, per Sky Sports:

"I have had it all over the years, being told I'm not good enough. So whenever the chance comes, I always try and prove I should be starting.

"But it's going to be difficult if Zaha comes. He will add more stress. I am up for the fight but the only time I would consider leaving is if I am not playing as much as I would like to.

"Obviously, my joy is to play football and not just sit out. If it comes to that, I would have no choice but to leave. But I would always put up a fight to play—that is what I have done all my life."

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners had an offer of £40 million rejected for Zaha, with the club's manager Roy Hodgson saying that Arsenal haven't got "anywhere near" the player's valuation.

If Zaha was to come in, he'd offer direct competition for Iwobi, who has typically played on the flanks throughout his Arsenal career. Per WhoScored.com, when the Palace man has the ball at his feet, he's difficult to stop:

For some Arsenal supporters, hearing Iwobi talk about a possible transfer will be a surprise, especially after he showed positive signs under manager Unai Emery last term.

In total, he started 22 Premier League games for the Gunners, notching three goals and six assists in the process. Iwobi's versatility, physicality and his improved decision-making in the final third made him a useful option for Arsenal.

Squawka Football took a look at how Zaha and Iwobi compared statistically last season:

Iwobi has been unable to nail down a regular spot in the team, though, and at the age of 23 it's still unclear what his best position is. Football journalist Tim Stillman thinks Iwobi would benefit from operating in a more central position:

It's still far from certain that Arsenal will get a deal done for Zaha anyway. They appear to be well short of the amount Palace want for their star man and given the Eagles have already cashed in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, they will be under no pressure to sell another huge asset.

Having impressed for Nigeria this summer at the Africa Cup of Nations, there's a fair chance Iwobi will be able to build on a solid 2018-19 term with the Gunners.