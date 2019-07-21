The Perfect Way to Book Every Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2019

The Perfect Way to Book Every Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2019July 21, 2019
SummerSlam is coming up on August 11, and WWE is hard at work putting together the card. So far, three matches have been confirmed on Raw and SmackDown.
Seth Rollins will get his rematch against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, Bayley will defend the SmackDown women's title against Ember Moon and Becky Lynch will put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against Natalya.
Every other champion is still waiting to see how they will be booked, but a few matches seem obvious because of recent storyline developments.
Let's take a look at each champion who is not yet booked on the card and examine the best options for everyone.
The IIconics vs. Kabuki Warriors
Payton Royce and Billie Kay held on to the women's tag titles by intentionally getting themselves counted out on Tuesday's SmackDown, but that doesn't mean they are done with Asuka and Kairi Sane.
The Kabuki Warriors appear to finally be getting the push many people expected when Sane was first called up and paired with Asuka with Paige as their manager.
The IIconics have improved a lot in the ring and have always been a funny heel act, but it's time for WWE to take the women's tag titles a little more seriously.
Putting them on Asuka and Sane is going to lead to better title defenses and give The Pirate Princess her first belt on the main roster.
Drew Gulak vs. Mike Kanellis
Mike Kanellis has been belittled by Maria a lot in recent weeks, but whenever WWE does that to someone, it usually means they are going to have a redemption arc.
Challenging Gulak for the Cruiserweight Championship is his best chance to impress his wife and get back on her good side.
The former leader of Catch Point in Evolve has been on a roll since winning the belt at Stomping Grounds, and he needs a new challenger after soundly defeating Tony Nese at Extreme Rules.
Kanellis vs. Gulak is a fresh matchup that will allow both men to showcase what they are capable of on a stage almost as big as WrestleMania.
Gulak has been receiving more positive responses from fans recently so him turning babyface before the pay-per-view is not out of the realm of possibility.
The Revival vs. Viking Raiders vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been the Raw tag team champions since the night after Super Show-Down, when they defeated Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder and The Usos in a Triple Threat match.
Putting Hawkins and Ryder in this match fills the babyface requirement, but this bout would be all about The Revival and The Viking Raiders.
Erik and Ivar need to do more than beat up nameless jobbers to get over, and putting them right into the hunt for gold is the only solution.
All three teams likely feel like they have something to prove, and putting them together for a Triple Threat at SummerSlam would give them the opportunity to do that.
It would also be interesting to see how their completely different styles of wrestling mesh.
The New Day vs. The Usos
When it comes to tag teams in WWE, The Usos and The New Day are on a different level than everyone else—and it's not even close.
Both teams have won six sets of tag titles each, making them among the most successful teams in WWE history.
Their feud has spanned years and seen both teams take the belts from each other at different times. They are the modern version of The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge and Christian.
There are probably some fans who are a little tired of this combo, but whenever The Usos and New Day get going, everyone in the arena is on the edge of their seat.
SummerSlam needs at least a few memorable matches. Jimmy, Jey, Big E and Xavier Woods are guaranteed to delilver.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali
After a brief backstage encounter on SmackDown, it looks like Ali might be Shinsuke Nakamura's first challenger for the Intercontinental Championship, and WWE could not have made a better choice.
WWE has been waiting for the right opportunity to bring Ali into storylines since he was injured during the buildup to WrestleMania 35.
Nakamura was all but ignored in the months before he came roaring back with a big win over Finn Balor at Extreme Rules, so both men have something to prove.
Ali is one of the most gifted high-flyers and Nakamura is one of the most dangerous strikers. Putting them together is a guaranteed recipe for success.
Management might add Balor to the mix to give him something to do, but it would be better if it were a singles match so the champion and the challenger can have the spotlight to themselves.
AJ Styles vs. Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe
AJ Styles and Ricochet are a match made in heaven. They both work fast-paced offenses that generate a lot of excitement while having their own distinct styles.
Adding Samoa Joe to the equation is going to make the outcome of this bout a lot less predictable and give fans another encounter between the longtime rivals from TNA.
This match would fit with ongoing storylines, feature three of WWE's most talented workers and give hardcore fans a match they can be excited about.
Everybody wins. Well, only one person will actually win, but you get the idea.
Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton
Randy Orton is one of the elder statesmen of WWE. Even if he never wins another title, The Viper will go down as one of the most successful wrestlers in company history.
Orton and Kofi Kingston have a history dating back almost a decade to when the WWE champion was first being taken seriously as a singles competitor.
Their paths have diverged since then, and they now find themselves back in the same orbit as grizzled veterans. Putting them together for a WWE Championship match is the promotion's best option for the SummerSlam main event.
Even if Orton were to win the title, Kingston will likely continue to be in the main event picture moving forward.
R-Truth vs. Drake Maverick
Drake Maverick has already won the 24/7 title twice, but he has yet to step into a WWE ring for an actual match. He is set to face Kanellis in the future, but once that is over, he needs to focus on R-Truth.
The authority figure of the cruiserweight division has been just as important to the 24/7 Championship as R-Truth in recent months, and WWE needs to reward him after he has allowed the company to make him look foolish for the sake of entertainment so many times.
Having Renee Michelle and Carmella at ringside will add some drama to the situation and allow for the comedic aspect of this title to take center stage.
The WWE Universe voted Truth as its favorite champion in a poll on WWE.com. The company should embrace his popularity by giving him a real title defense at SummerSlam.
