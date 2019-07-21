The Perfect Way to Book Every Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2019

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam is coming up on August 11, and WWE is hard at work putting together the card. So far, three matches have been confirmed on Raw and SmackDown.

Seth Rollins will get his rematch against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, Bayley will defend the SmackDown women's title against Ember Moon and Becky Lynch will put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against Natalya.

Every other champion is still waiting to see how they will be booked, but a few matches seem obvious because of recent storyline developments.

Let's take a look at each champion who is not yet booked on the card and examine the best options for everyone.