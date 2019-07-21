The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 4

0 of 7

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

You were always told to Remember the Alamo, but the UFC wants you to remember Leon Edwards after his main event victory in San Antonio at UFC on ESPN 4.

The Octagon was front and center in the AT&T Center as Edwards fought Rafael Dos Anjos in the main event. Edwards proved he is among the welterweight elite with a dominant showing through five rounds. He stifled Dos Anjos at every turn and picked up the unanimous decision victory.

In the co-main event, "The Big Ticket" Walt Harris punched his way into contention in the heavyweight division with a 12-second KO over Aleksei Oleinik.

The ever-controversial Greg Hardy also had a quick night with another sub-minute knockout over Juan Adams.

It was a long, full night of action with 10 fights going the distance of the 13 scheduled bouts. But who walked out of San Antonio as the real winners and losers? We go back into the full card to pull out those fighters who truly left the AT&T Center with a win or loss following UFC on ESPN 4.