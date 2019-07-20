BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Corey Maggette, Power Stave off Triplets

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The second half of the BIG3 season tipped off Saturday with three games from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Through the first four weeks, Triplets remain the only undefeated team (4-0). The first-year team faced its most difficult task of the season in Week 5 against defending champion Power, which has gone 3-1 through its first four games.

While that matchup will be the highlight of the weekend, all 12 teams are still jockeying for playoff position. A total of 10 teams are within two games of each other, and Ball Hogs is the only club still seeking its first victory.

BIG3 Week 5 Scores

3's Company def. Bivouac, 50-34

Power def. Triplets, 50-47

Tri-State vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Power 50, Triplets 47

In a matchup that easily lived up to the hype, Power knocked Triplets from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 50-47 victory.

Corey Maggette, who led all players with 20 points, had the biggest bucket of the game when he pulled up from just inside the three-point line to secure the win:

Power wound up coming away with a huge win despite nearly blowing a big first-half lead. The defending champs stormed out to a 19-6 lead and were in complete control early.

Joe Johnson and Al Jefferson did their best to bring Triplets back. That duo combined for 33 of the team's 47 points, with Johnson giving Triplets a lead in the second half by showing off his best moves against Cuttino Mobley:

Mobley did have his best game since Week 2, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Julian Wright also chipped in with 11 points to help out Mobley and Maggette.

Johnson came into Saturday as the BIG3's leading scorer this season with 90 total points. The seven-time NBA All-Star continues to be an unstoppable force on the offensive end, but he will have to regroup Triplets coming off a tough loss.

The good news is Triplets take on the winless Ball Hogs next week. Power will have the week off before returning on Aug. 3 against Enemies (3-1).

3's Company 50, Bivouac 34

After opening the season with three straight losses, 3's Company has reeled off back-to-back victories. Andre Emmett led the way with 23 of the team's 50 points in a 16-point blowout over Bivouac.

It's not a coincidence 3's Company has hit its stride as Emmett has found his shooting stroke. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard had 16 points combined in the first two games. He's cracked the 20-point barrier in two of the past three games, with 15 points in Week 4 against Ball Hogs.

Emmett also finished with a game-high nine rebounds and had two assists. No other 3's Company player reached double-figures in scoring, but Jason Maxiell and Drew Gooden combined for 17. Dahntay Jones added five points, including the game-winner from behind the arc:

On the losing end, Bivouac continues to be inconsistent. The team has fallen back under the .500 mark at 2-3, and Saturday was their worst loss of the season. Their first two defeats came by a total of 11 points.

Anthony Morrow was Bivouac's only scoring threat, finishing with a team-high 15 points. He also made the game's lone four-point shot early in the second half:

Next week against Killer 3's (3-1) will be a big test for 3's Company as it tries to reach .500. Bivouac has a winnable game against Aliens (1-3) as it tries to claw back to the break-even mark July 27.