Seth Rollins Talks Heyman Running Raw, Stone Cold, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Former universal champion Seth Rollins spoke with Newsweek on Friday about a number of WWE-related topics, including Paul Heyman's emergence as executive director of Raw.

In the interview with Phillip Martinez of Newsweek, Rollins discussed what he believes Heyman brings to the table:

"One thing about Paul, and it's still true to this day, is that he's not afraid to take risks. He's good at taking a lot of things about the talent that people may see as weakness and turn them into strengths. The way he sees talent is different than other people in the creative side. So you combine that with the ability, and willingness, to take risks that other people aren't it adds for an exciting and unpredictable three hours of Raw. And so I'm looking to see the crazy left and right turns that he'll take us moving forward."

Arguably, the most wild and unpredictable episode of Raw during Heyman's tenure will come Monday at the Raw Reunion special. Dozens of Hall of Famers and legends are scheduled to appear, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels.

When asked about whom he is most excited to see, Rollins didn't hesitate to single out the Texas Rattlesnake: "Stone Cold don't come around that often, so I'm pretty excited to see him there and to see what kind of role he plays."

In addition to his role as Raw's executive director, Heyman is still Brock Lesnar's advocate. At Extreme Rules, Lesnar successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins to become a three-time universal champion.

Rollins went on to win a 10-man All-Star Battle Royal on the ensuing episode of Raw to earn a rematch against The Beast at SummerSlam. Rollins didn't hesitate to take a shot at his opponent during the interview:

"You never know when he's going to show up. That's the problem with him and the major difference between him and Seth Rollins. I'm here every single Monday no matter what, whether I'm sick, hurt, tired whether I'm broken. I'll be there on crutches or in a wheelchair. Brock Lesnar shows up when Brock Lesnar feels like showing up. I'm not concerned with him showing up on Monday, I just need him to show up at SummerSlam in Toronto to take that title back."

Lesnar's cash-in came after a unique main event at Extreme Rules, which saw Rollins team with real-life girlfriend Becky Lynch against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a winners-take-all match for the Universal and Raw Women's Championships.

The on-screen partnership between Rollins and Lynch has received mixed reviews from fans, but The Beast Slayer enjoyed it:

"It was awesome. You saw how much fun we had out there. Becky can hold her own especially with Lacey. So I wasn't worried about that at all. She's as tough as they come, tougher than me in a lot of ways. It was a blast to be out there with her, to hear the crowd response to her and the two of us together and just take a kendo stick or chair to Lacey was a lot of fun. I loved it. I had a great time."

Now, Rollins and Lynch are moving back in separate directions, with Rollins focused on Lesnar and Becky set to defend the Raw Women's title against Natalya at SummerSlam.

With SummerSlam set for August 11, it is seemingly a good bet that Rollins and Lesnar will ramp up the build to their match on Monday's Raw Reunion.

