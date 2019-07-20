Video: UFC's Stipe Miocic Says Brock Lesnar Is 'Not Even a Money Fight Anymore'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC heavyweight star Stipe Miocic doesn't think Brock Lesnar is a huge draw for MMA fans anymore because of his inactivity.

Lesnar hasn't competed in a professional MMA bout since his clash with Mark Hunt at UFC 200. It was anticipated he would return to the Octagon last year to take on Daniel Cormier, who beat Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title in July 2018, although Lesnar chose to focus on his WWE career instead.

Speaking to TMZ, Miocic, who will face Cormier at UFC 241 in August, said he wasn't too concerned Lesnar was no longer on the scene:

"I mean, the dude hasn't fought in like, three years. Been popped twice, suspended. It's like, how you gonna put a dude like that...he's not even a money fight anymore.

"...When he fought Mark Hunt, it didn't get a lot of pay-per-view sales. So, what's the difference of bringing him in? So, I don't know, whatever, it's all good. Brock's doing his thing. Good luck with everything he does, but right now, it's me and DC."

After Cormier beat Miocic via first-round knockout at UFC 226, Lesnar entered the Octagon to confront the new champion.

It meant that it didn't appear as though Miocic would get an immediate rematch despite defending the belt a UFC-record three times previously. Cormier has since successfully defended the title against Derrick Lewis.

As for Lesnar, at the age of 42 it appears his UFC career is over. President Dana White said on Instagram in June he feels as though the WWE star has "made the right decision" in walking away from the sport because "in this business you have to be 100 per cent invested."

In WWE, Lesnar is the universal champion after winning the belt for a record third time at Extreme Rules on Sunday.