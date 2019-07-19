Marcus Stroman Trade Rumors: Red Sox Scouting Blue Jays Pitcher Friday

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Marcus Stroman's days in Canada might be numbered.

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi Friday evening, the Boston Red Sox sent top advisor Frank Wren to Detroit to scout the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher's start against the Tigers.

"Detroit's Shane Greene is another possibility for Boston," Morosi added. "The Red Sox also had a top scout watching [Madison] Bumgarner-[Noah] Syndergaard last night."

The Red Sox are not the first team to be linked to Stroman as Morosi reported earlier Friday that the Philadelphia Phillies "have shown interest," the Atlanta Braves are scouting and the New York Yankees would have "a significant scouting presence" in Detroit for Stroman as well.

The 28-year-old right-hander is a Long Island, New York, native and told Dan Martin of the New York Post he's "built for this" when asked about performing in such a big market ahead of a Jays series against the New York Yankees last month.

"Anybody can say whatever, but I'm built for the bright lights," Stroman continued. "I'm not scared of it. I've never been. I take that ball each and every time with the pressure on. I love it."

Around the same time, Stroman accepted that he would likely be traded prior to the July 31 trade deadline to Forbes' Larry Fleisher:

"I think that’s kind of set in. Obviously, it’s hard to ignore all the rumors and I don’t think I’m at a point where (the Jays) are going to sign me long-term. I’ve kind of come to terms with it, but it’s not something I’m thinking about daily. I'm in a good place. I’ve come to terms with the possibility of being moved. There’s not much more I can do right now. It’s out of my control."

Pertaining specifically to the Yankees, MLB Network's Jon Heyman relayed Friday morning that the club "would still like one starter and one-to-two relievers."

Heyman listed Stroman as a pitcher the Yankees have interest in along with Trevor Bauer, Robbie Ray, Noah Syndergaard and Madison Bumgarner.

Stroman has spent each of his six MLB seasons in Toronto. As a rookie in 2014, he went 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 1.171 WHIP. Through 33 starts in 2017, Stroman posted his lowest ERA yet at 3.09 paired with a 13-9 record and 164 strikeouts.

So far in 2019, prior to his start Friday night, Stroman was named to his first All-Star team and has remained on pace to match or beat that 2017 ERA as he owns a 3.25 mark through 19 starts.

His career marks as a Blue Jay include a 46-44 record, 3.82 ERA and 1.285 WHIP.

Stroman's 5-10 record may very well be a result of how poor the 36-62 Blue Jays are, especially considering how keen contenders are on him.

At the very least, Stroman can add rotation depth to a World Series contender—Red Sox, Phillies, Yankees or otherwise—and at best, he could make all the difference down the stretch.