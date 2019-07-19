Rockets' James Harden on Russell Westbrook Pairing: Talent 'Works Itself Out'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012 file photo Oklahoma City Thunder guard James Harden, left, talks with teammate Russell Westbrook in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. The Westbrook-Harden reunion in Houston is a neat story, but both guards have changes to make for the trade to work. They are both
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden said Friday he doesn't share outside concerns about reuniting with backcourt mate Russell Westbrook, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Mark Berman of KRIV provided Harden's comment that talent "works itself out:"

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    We ranked all 30 teams after an absurd summer.

    Who should be higher? Who should be lower? Hit us in the comments ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    We ranked all 30 teams after an absurd summer. Who should be higher? Who should be lower? Hit us in the comments ⬇️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Withdraws from Team USA

    James Harden not playing with USA Basketball to prepare for new-look Rockets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Withdraws from Team USA

    James Harden not playing with USA Basketball to prepare for new-look Rockets

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Have Lakers Surrounded LeBron, AD with Enough Shooting?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Have Lakers Surrounded LeBron, AD with Enough Shooting?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    AD: Chicago Is Mecca of Basketball

    Davis has high praise for his hometown

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD: Chicago Is Mecca of Basketball

    Davis has high praise for his hometown

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report