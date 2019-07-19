Rockets' James Harden on Russell Westbrook Pairing: Talent 'Works Itself Out'July 19, 2019
Houston Rockets superstar James Harden said Friday he doesn't share outside concerns about reuniting with backcourt mate Russell Westbrook, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Mark Berman of KRIV provided Harden's comment that talent "works itself out:"
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
James Harden (@JHarden13)says he & Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) don't have to change their games to make this work:"When u have talent like that it works itself out..Throughout the season u figure things out..U got guys that are willing to sacrifice,it always works itself out" https://t.co/WWDiLqAbsI
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉
We ranked all 30 teams after an absurd summer.
Who should be higher? Who should be lower? Hit us in the comments ⬇️