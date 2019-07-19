Fox SmackDown Preview, Bully Ray Raw Reunion Update, Liv Morgan in WWE Roundup

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Fox Planning Preview Show Before SmackDown Debut

Fox has a plan in place to introduce non-wrestling fans to the WWE product prior to SmackDown's debut on Fox on Oct. 4.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Fox held a summit meeting Wednesday with its affiliates. During the meeting, Fox revealed it plans to air a one-hour special in September to showcase some of WWE's Superstars to the Fox audience.

Per Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Middleton), the show will air on Sept. 27, which is one week before SmackDown's Fox premiere.

Alvarez reported that while it isn't believed any matches will air on the special, that has yet to be confirmed.

Since Fox usually airs sports like football, baseball and MMA (prior to UFC's move to ESPN), it is seemingly a smart move on the part of Fox and WWE to get the viewing audience accustomed to what they can expect to see when SmackDown begins airing.

Fox is putting a lot of eggs in the WWE basket to replace what was lost when UFC left, and it appears as though every possible step is being taken to ensure the partnership is a success.

Bully Ray Reportedly Turns Down Raw Reunion Appearance

Several legends are scheduled to appear on Monday's Raw Reunion show, but Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) reportedly won't be among them.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), Bully Ray was invited to the show by WWE but apparently turned it down.

The 48-year-old Bully Ray was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year alongside Dudley Boyz tag team partner D-Von Dudley, who works for WWE as a backstage producer. D-Von is being advertised for a Raw Reunion appearance.

Bully Ray currently works for Ring of Honor and is also part of the Busted Open radio show on SiriusXM.

In addition to their stints in ECW and Impact Wrestling, Bully Ray and D-Von teamed together for much of the time they were in WWE from 1999-2005. They made their long-anticipated return in 2015 and remained with the company for a year before departing again.

Another Dudley Boyz reunion on Raw would have been a fun moment for fans, but there will be no shortage of nostalgia regardless.

WWE has announced a who's who of legends scheduled to appear on Raw Reunion, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, among others.

Morgan Reportedly Set to Change Look

After finally making her SmackDown Live debut this week, Liv Morgan is reportedly set to change things up.

According to Meltzer (h/t H Jenkins of RingsideNews.com), Morgan is preparing to revamp her look, which could include ditching her signature blue tongue and pink hair. Meltzer added that Morgan is aiming to become more "real."

Morgan was moved from Raw to SmackDown as part of the Superstar Shake-up after WrestleMania, but she didn't appear on the show until Tuesday when she took part in the SmackDown town hall meeting and cut a promo on Charlotte Flair.

That led to a match against Flair, which Charlotte won. After the match, Morgan took announcer Corey Graves' headset and said, "When I come back, I'm gonna be real."

Prior to getting moved to SmackDown, Morgan was one-third of the Riott Squad along with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. The trio received plenty of television time and performed well as a heel stable, but Morgan now has a chance to shine on her own.

She showed potential as a singles wrestler in NXT, and she looked good from an in-ring perspective during her match against Charlotte on SmackDown as well.

Morgan is still young in the business, and at just 25 years of age, her best years are likely ahead of her, especially if the reinvention goes well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).