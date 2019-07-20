Juventus vs. Tottenham: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur get their International Champions Cup campaigns underway on Sunday, as they go head-to-head at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

For Spurs, it'll be the first time they've been in action since they were beaten in the final of the UEFA Champions League by Liverpool. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will want to see the team put that loss behind them and supporters will be keen to catch a glimpse of club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele for the first time.

Juventus have enjoyed a prosperous summer window and their travelling party will include a number of new faces. However, if Spurs are to start their pre-season with a victory, Bianconeri forward Cristiano Ronaldo remains the man they'll have to contain.

This is how the bookmakers are expecting the clash to go, as well as all the key details for this showdown in Singapore.

Odds

Juventus win (11/10)

Draw (12/5)

Tottenham win (11/5)

Odds courtesy of William Hill.

Date: Sunday, July 21

Time: 12:30 p.m. (BST), 7:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

Preview

The summer of 2019 has been one of major change for Juventus, both on and off the field.

Perhaps the most significant shift of all for the club has been the appointment of manager Maurizio Sarri, whose possession-based brand of football represents a shift from the blueprint previously instilled by his predecessor Massimiliano Allegri.

Aaron Ramsey is one of the new recruits in Turin this summer and the former Arsenal man has said he was impressed with the job carried out by Sarri during his one-year spell with Chelsea:

Those in attendance will be more transfixed by the stars on show on the field though and the National Stadium is set to be a stage for some of the world's best footballers on Sunday.

Ronaldo will naturally command most of the attention, as he seeks to build on a solid first season with the Italian champions. Despite being involved in the UEFA Nations League with Portugal late last term, the signs are that the Portuguese still has his trademark sharpness ahead of the meeting with Spurs:

While Ronaldo will surely be a regular starter next term, Sarri will have big decisions to make in the rest of the team, as Juventus have a squad bursting with quality after their summer business. Earlier this week, they confirmed the capture of the prodigious defender Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax.

BR Football broke down the options available to Sarri following an active window:

Spurs have not been as busy as Juventus in the market, although their supporters will be content the club has made one major signing. Ndombele was the first player to be recruited since Lucas Moura in January 2018.

Pochettino will hope the Frenchman can add a new dimension to Spurs' midfield play, having excelled for the Ligue 1 outfit in recent years as a box-to-box option. WhoScored summed up the kind of impact he is capable of having:

The club Twitter account shared footage of the team preparing for their first pre-season encounter:

Given the break the two teams have had and the respective levels of fitness there will be among different players, it's difficult to predict quite how the fixture will pan out.

However, with a huge crowd in attendance and some major names set to take to the field, the match will surely be a competitive affair. With their extra depth and subsequent ability to rotate effectively later in the game, the Serie A side will likely have a little too much for their Premier League opponents.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Tottenham