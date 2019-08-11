Becky Lynch Taps Out Natalya to Retain Raw Women's Title at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Becky Lynch beat Natalya at SummerSlam on Sunday night in a submission match to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

Nattie zeroed in on The Man's legs in order to soften her up for the Sharpshooter, but it wasn't enough to keep the champion down.

Lynch locked in the Dis-arm-her. Unable to break the hold by getting to the ropes, The Queen of Harts had little choice but to tap out.

The Irish Lass Kicker had been embroiled in a rivalry with Lacey Evans since the night after WrestleMania 35, but it finally came to an end at Extreme Rules when she and Seth Rollins beat The Sassy Southern Belle and Baron Corbin in a winners-take-all tag team match.

With Evans out of the title picture, a Fatal 4-Way Elimination bout was held on Raw to determine the new No. 1 contender. Nattie outlasted Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Carmella to earn the right to face The Man at SummerSlam.

After the win, the challenger cut an impassioned promo and made sure Lynch knew she was a legitimate threat to take the title.

It was a much-needed moment for Natalya since she wasn't used in many big moments in the weeks and months prior to winning the Fatal 4-Way. In a matter of one night, she looked like a top star in the women's division once again.

Nattie began to show heel tendencies in the following weeks, and she even refused to release Lynch from the Sharpshooter during a tag team match, which set the stage for the submission match stipulation.

Lynch and Natalya have mixed it up often over the past few years, but Sunday marked their first pay-per-view match against each other in WWE.

It was a logical move on the company's part since SummerSlam was held in Toronto, and Nattie is a huge star in her home country of Canada. Because of that, she had more support than most of The Man's opponents have over the past several months.

Even so, it came as a bit of a surprise when Natalya earned the No. 1 contendership because WWE needed to put Lynch in a big-time feud to recover some of the momentum she lost since beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania in April.

A rehash of the Flair feud or a rivalry with a returning Sasha Banks were talked about among fans, but WWE went with a reliable performer in Nattie instead.

Lynch and Natalya delivered from an in-ring perspective, and with the former retaining the title, she has plenty of momentum and is set up for a big title run heading into the fall.

