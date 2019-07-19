Arsenal vs. Fiorentina: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal play their second International Champions Cup fixture on Saturday against Serie A side Fiorentina at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Gunners opened up with a 2-1 victory over Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, while Fiorentina beat Chivas by the same scoreline in their first match of the pre-season tournament.

Arsenal's tour to the United States has been marred by captain Laurent Koscielny's refusal to travel, but on the pitch the team have won their two games against Colorado Rapids and Bayern.

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 11 p.m. BST, 6 p.m.

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.) and Premier Player (UK)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Arsenal 10-11, Fiorentina 29-10, Draw 5-2

Match Preview

Arsenal have delivered some encouraging performances in their two games on the tour and are favourites to win again on Saturday.

Football reporter Sam Dean highlighted some of their most impressive performers last time out against Bayern:

Manager Unai Emery has said he will continue to use his young players against the Italian team, per John Cross at the Mirror.

"We are going to play against Fiorentina on Saturday and will use young players. It's another chance for them to show us how they can respond. For them it's important that each match and each training they give us their performance and energy. We have the responsibility with the young players to give them chances."

Eddie Nketiah scored a late winner in a strong performance and could feature again, while 19-year-old forward Reiss Nelson may be given another chance to stake a claim.

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Fiorentina had a tough campaign last time out, finishing just three points above the drop zone in Serie A.

The club have also seen some of their key players linked with a move away.

The Viola included Federico Chiesa in their squad despite speculation over his future but left out Jordan Veretout. He is wanted by AC Milan and Roma, according to Football Italia.

Chiesa could start after missing the Chivas win and will provide a real threat:

Fiorentina were deserved winners in their opening game of the tournament and will provide Arsenal with a another good test before their final ICC fixture against Real Madrid on Wednesday.