Bulls Rumors: Shaquille Harrison Lands 1-Year Contract to Return to Chicago

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

Chicago Bulls' Shaquille Harrison in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. 76ers won 125-109. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls have re-signed guard Shaquille Harrison on a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Harrison, 25, averaged 6.5 points, three rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 73 games last year (19.6 minutes per contest).

                     

