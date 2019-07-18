Bulls Rumors: Shaquille Harrison Lands 1-Year Contract to Return to Chicago

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls have re-signed guard Shaquille Harrison on a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Harrison, 25, averaged 6.5 points, three rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 73 games last year (19.6 minutes per contest).

