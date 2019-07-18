Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Eric Bischoff and More

1 of 3

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported Kevin Owens has gone unscripted of late, instead working off bullet points for his recent promos.

Given the highly scripted nature of WWE, and the control freak that is Vince McMahon, Owens being given that much leeway is a testament to the trust the company has in him to get the point across while remaining true to his own character.

It is a shift in philosophy that should be allowed to permeate throughout the rest of the show.

The only way today's crop of Superstars will ever truly be over with audiences is to be allowed to express themselves in a way that is real, natural and unhindered by scripted words they would never say. Imagine a scenario where someone like Apollo Crews can freely express himself without having to force words handed to him by a creative writer fresh off the set of The Big Bang Theory.

Owens is a gifted talker and has repeatedly gotten subpar material over with the masses, so it is likely McMahon and Co. trust him to get the point over without needing it painstakingly laid out for him.

Hopefully, Owens' success drums up enough faith in the young stars of today's WWE to speak their minds while remaining on-point so that Raw and SmackDown feel a hell of a lot more fresh and engaging than the mindless, creatively-bankrupt nonsense that grew stale a long time ago.