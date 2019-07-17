Video: Steph Curry Responds to Critics of Wife Ayesha Dancing at Her Restaurant

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 18, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 31: Stephen and Ayesha Curry pose for a photo on the red carpet at 16th Street Station on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Facebook)
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry took critics to task over comments made against his wiferestauranteur and television personality Ayesha Curryfor her rendition of the Milly Rock dance:

"Slow news day today I see, huh?" Curry said. "Just make sure y'all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening because we're going to keep Milly Rocking until that happens. You know what I'm sayin'?" 

Hot 97 shared the video of Ayesha Curry Milly Rocking at the opening of International Smoke in Del Mar, California, which is her fourth restaurant:

Social media users were particularly cruel in response, with Hope Schreiber of Yahoo Entertainment aggregating a few offensive responses.

Many people rushed to her defense, though, as Samantha Wilson of Hollywood Life pointed out.

ESPNW Senior Editor Ericka Goodman also defended her:

Regardless of anyone's takes on her dancing, Curry is still a successful restauranteur. And chances are her critics won't be sending dancing videos at their own restaurant openings any time soon.

Related

    Draymond Will Bring the Energy for a Weary Warriors Team

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Draymond Will Bring the Energy for a Weary Warriors Team

    Blue Man Hoop
    via Blue Man Hoop

    Warriors Are Going to Shock the World Again

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Are Going to Shock the World Again

    Blue Man Hoop
    via Blue Man Hoop

    Top 3 Standouts from the 2019 Summer League

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Top 3 Standouts from the 2019 Summer League

    Golden Gate Sports
    via Golden Gate Sports

    Why Doug Gottlieb Is Very Wrong About Dray's Place in NBA

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Why Doug Gottlieb Is Very Wrong About Dray's Place in NBA

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo