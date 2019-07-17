Video: Steph Curry Responds to Critics of Wife Ayesha Dancing at Her Restaurant

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry took critics to task over comments made against his wife—restauranteur and television personality Ayesha Curry—for her rendition of the Milly Rock dance:

"Slow news day today I see, huh?" Curry said. "Just make sure y'all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening because we're going to keep Milly Rocking until that happens. You know what I'm sayin'?"

Hot 97 shared the video of Ayesha Curry Milly Rocking at the opening of International Smoke in Del Mar, California, which is her fourth restaurant:

Social media users were particularly cruel in response, with Hope Schreiber of Yahoo Entertainment aggregating a few offensive responses.

Many people rushed to her defense, though, as Samantha Wilson of Hollywood Life pointed out.

ESPNW Senior Editor Ericka Goodman also defended her:

Regardless of anyone's takes on her dancing, Curry is still a successful restauranteur. And chances are her critics won't be sending dancing videos at their own restaurant openings any time soon.