Every NFL Team's Secret Weapon for 2019

Don Wright/Associated Press

We're finally on the doorstep of the 2019 NFL preseason, which means real, live football action is near.

Many fans view the preseason as a chore, especially on account of the lack of playing time for star players. However, exhibition games do give fans a glimpse of some of the under-the-radar players teams are going to rely on in the coming season—veritable secret weapons, if you will.

Last preseason, for example, the Denver Broncos gave meaningful snaps to undrafted rookie runner Phillip Lindsay, while the Pittsburgh Steelers gave former backup James Conner a chance to earn the starting job as Le'Veon Bell's replacement. Both relatively unknown players went on to make the Pro Bowl.

Here we'll examine some of this year's biggest potential secret weapons heading into the preseason. The focus will be on players who have never been named to the Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team but could play key roles in 2019. Rookie first- and second-round picks will also be excluded, as their presence is a secret to very few.