2020 NBA MVP Odds: Giannis Favored over Stephen Curry, LeBron James, More

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff finals against the Toronto Raptors Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

If the odds are to be believed, the NBA MVP race next season will produce the same result as the just-concluded 2018-19 campaign. 

Per Caesars Palace, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a +300 favorite (bet $100 to win $300) to win the 2019-20 MVP award. Stephen Curry (+500) and James Harden (+600) round out the top three, followed by a trio of Los Angeles superstars at +700:

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: CP3 Expected to Start Year with OKC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: CP3 Expected to Start Year with OKC

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest Hole After FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Biggest Hole After FA

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    New-Look Warriors May Be Exposed on Defense

    Projection models say Dubs defense will be in trouble without Klay for the year, KD and Iguodala

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New-Look Warriors May Be Exposed on Defense

    Projection models say Dubs defense will be in trouble without Klay for the year, KD and Iguodala

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 10 Superstar Pairings Post-FA

    Scroll down to vote on your No. 1 duo ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 10 Superstar Pairings Post-FA

    Scroll down to vote on your No. 1 duo ⬇️

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report