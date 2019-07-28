Cris Cyborg Beats Felicia Spencer Via Unanimous Decision at UFC 240

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

In her first fight since she lost the UFC women's featherweight title, Cris Cyborg got back on track with a victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Cyborg knocked off Spencer by unanimous decision, receiving scores of 30-27 across the board:

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Cyborg said after the fight that she wanted a rematch with Amanda Nunes, whom she lost to at UFC 232 in December 2018.

Cyborg's loss ended her 21-fight unbeaten streak dating back to 2005. Her only previous defeat was in the first professional bout of her career.

Following the Nunes loss, Cyborg released a statement on Twitter:

Spencer headed into UFC 240 as a rising star. The 28-year-old won each of her first seven pro fights, including the previous three by submission.

After Spencer's successful UFC debut against Megan Anderson in May, she issued the challenge to Cyborg:

It was a bold step for Spencer to take, but also a logical one since the UFC women's featherweight division is so limited that it doesn't even have a Top 10 ranking of contenders behind Nunes.

Cyborg is accustomed to proving something when she steps into the cage. Her history of performance-enhancing drug use has always put a dark cloud over everything she does.

This was Cyborg's first time attempting to prove she didn't lose a step coming off a loss. The 34-year-old is back in the winner's circle and could put Nunes on notice if UFC wants to book a rematch for the featherweight title.