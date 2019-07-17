Report: Former Cavaliers Guard Cameron Payne Signs 2-Year Contract with Raptors

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Former first-round draft pick Cameron Payne is expected to join the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Payne has agreed to a two-year deal with the Raptors.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.