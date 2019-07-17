Report: Former Cavaliers Guard Cameron Payne Signs 2-Year Contract with Raptors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 21: Cameron Payne #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Chicago Bulls on January 21, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Former first-round draft pick Cameron Payne is expected to join the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Payne has agreed to a two-year deal with the Raptors. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

