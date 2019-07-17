Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Wednesday Europe Group 4 Scores, Latest Schedule

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Liechtenstein and Armenia won in Pool A of Group 4 Europe at the 2019 Davis Cup on Wednesday. Ireland and hosts San Marino were also among the winners, strengthening their positions in Pool B, as well as their play-off hopes.

Round-robin matches will continue over Thursday and Friday, before the play-offs begin on Saturday with the following format, per the tournament's official website:

A1 vs. B1

A2 vs. B2

A3 vs. B3

A4 vs. B4

A5 vs. B5

Wednesday Scores

Liechtenstein 2-1 Iceland

Armenia 3-0 Albania

Ireland 3-0 Andorra

San Marino 2-1 Kosovo

Thursday, July 18

Cyprus vs. Albania

Iceland vs. Armenia

Malta vs. Kosovo

Andorra vs. San Marino

Friday, July 19

Liechtenstein vs. Cyprus

Iceland vs. Albania

Ireland vs. Malta

Andorra vs. Kosovo

Kranz Timo couldn't get Liechtenstein off to a winning start against Iceland. Instead, Daniel Siddall took the first set easily at 6-1. Timo rallied to win the second 6-4, but Siddal fought back stronger and didn't drop a single game in the third.

Vital Flurin Leuch got Liechtenstein on the board by beating Anton Magnusson in straight sets. Scores of 6-4 and 6-1 were enough for Liechtenstein to level the tie.

Timo and Leuch then sealed victory by seeing off Siddall and Birkir Gunnarsson in the doubles.

Artur Soghoyan ensured Armenia made the best possible start against Albania, winning 6-2, 6-1. Armenia were in firm control when Mikayel Khachatryan beat Elbi Mjeshtri.

The former hit winners in clutch moments to win the first set 6-3, but he needed to survive a tiebreak, 7-6(3), to salt away the match.

Martin Muedini and Genajd Shypheja couldn't salvage any pride for Andorra in the doubles, losing in straight sets.

Simon Carr got Ireland going against an outmatched Andorra team. Carr never let Eric Cervos Noguer settle and made quick work of both sets, 6-2 and 6-0.

Big-serving Peter Bothwell then overpowered Ricardo Rodeiro-Stetson. Bothwell stayed strong on serve to win 6-3, 6-0.

Julian Bradley joined Bothwell for the doubles as Ireland won again, beating Noguer and Guillermo Jauregui in straight sets with identical 6-2 scorelines.

San Marino had won the first rubber against Kosovo after Domenico Vicini was taken to a third set in front of home support at the Centro Tennis Cassa di Risparmio. Vicini was a set up after a 6-3 victory, before Genc Selita won 6-4 in the second.

Another 6-3 in the third helped Vicini put San Marino in control. Things began to look bleak, though, once Granit Bajraliu dominated Filippo Tommesani 6-4, 6-0.

Yet Vicini and Marco de Rossi rescued things for San Marino in the doubles by getting the better of Bajraliu and Burim Bytyqi.