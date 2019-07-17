Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Wednesday Europe Group 4 Scores, Latest Schedule

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 04: Simon Carr of Ireland in action during the boys singles first round match against Vasil Kirkov of The United States on day eight of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 4, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Liechtenstein and Armenia won in Pool A of Group 4 Europe at the 2019 Davis Cup on Wednesday. Ireland and hosts San Marino were also among the winners, strengthening their positions in Pool B, as well as their play-off hopes.

Round-robin matches will continue over Thursday and Friday, before the play-offs begin on Saturday with the following format, per the tournament's official website:

  • A1 vs. B1
  • A2 vs. B2
  • A3 vs. B3
  • A4 vs. B4
  • A5 vs. B5

Wednesday Scores

  • Liechtenstein 2-1 Iceland
  • Armenia 3-0 Albania
  • Ireland 3-0 Andorra
  • San Marino 2-1 Kosovo

Thursday, July 18

  • Cyprus vs. Albania
  • Iceland vs. Armenia
  • Malta vs. Kosovo
  • Andorra vs. San Marino

Friday, July 19

  • Liechtenstein vs. Cyprus
  • Iceland vs. Albania
  • Ireland vs. Malta
  • Andorra vs. Kosovo

Kranz Timo couldn't get Liechtenstein off to a winning start against Iceland. Instead, Daniel Siddall took the first set easily at 6-1. Timo rallied to win the second 6-4, but Siddal fought back stronger and didn't drop a single game in the third.

Vital Flurin Leuch got Liechtenstein on the board by beating Anton Magnusson in straight sets. Scores of 6-4 and 6-1 were enough for Liechtenstein to level the tie.

Timo and Leuch then sealed victory by seeing off Siddall and Birkir Gunnarsson in the doubles.

Artur Soghoyan ensured Armenia made the best possible start against Albania, winning 6-2, 6-1. Armenia were in firm control when Mikayel Khachatryan beat Elbi Mjeshtri.

The former hit winners in clutch moments to win the first set 6-3, but he needed to survive a tiebreak, 7-6(3), to salt away the match.

Martin Muedini and Genajd Shypheja couldn't salvage any pride for Andorra in the doubles, losing in straight sets.

Simon Carr got Ireland going against an outmatched Andorra team. Carr never let Eric Cervos Noguer settle and made quick work of both sets, 6-2 and 6-0.

Big-serving Peter Bothwell then overpowered Ricardo Rodeiro-Stetson. Bothwell stayed strong on serve to win 6-3, 6-0.

Julian Bradley joined Bothwell for the doubles as Ireland won again, beating Noguer and Guillermo Jauregui in straight sets with identical 6-2 scorelines.

San Marino had won the first rubber against Kosovo after Domenico Vicini was taken to a third set in front of home support at the Centro Tennis Cassa di Risparmio. Vicini was a set up after a 6-3 victory, before Genc Selita won 6-4 in the second.

Another 6-3 in the third helped Vicini put San Marino in control. Things began to look bleak, though, once Granit Bajraliu dominated Filippo Tommesani 6-4, 6-0.

Yet Vicini and Marco de Rossi rescued things for San Marino in the doubles by getting the better of Bajraliu and Burim Bytyqi.

