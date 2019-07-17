Report: Neymar Offers Himself to Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern, Man Utd

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Neymar has reportedly offered his services to Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in an attempt to secure a move away from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Santi Gimenez of AS), the Brazilian's preference would be a return to Barcelona, but with that becoming increasingly unlikely, he is looking for other pathways out of the Parc des Princes.

The key thing standing in the way of Neymar going back to the Camp Nou is money.

PSG want to at least recoup the £200 million they spent to sign the forward from Barca two summers ago, and they are not interested in any part-exchange deal:

Given they have already shelled out almost €200 million (£181 million) on Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, Barca surely do not have the cash to also re-sign Neymar, especially with financial fair play rules to consider.

What seems clear, though, is the former Santos man wants out of PSG:

He has not enjoyed the best spell in the French capital.

A quick look at his statistics would beg to differ as he has netted 34 goals and provided 20 assists in 37 Ligue 1 appearances while winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles, three domestic cups and the 2017-18 Ligue 1 Player of the Year award.

But his reputation has suffered due to a combination of PSG's failure to get past the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in either season Neymar has been at the club and the numerous injury concerns that have restricted his playing time.

Per The Independent's Miguel Delaney, there has also been a perception that his off-field lifestyle in Paris is impacting his on-field performances.



The 27-year-old's relationship with his current employers appears broken.

But if Barca cannot take him back, Neymar is left with few other options given his price tag.

Real, Juventus, Bayern and United are among the small handful of clubs who may be able to afford him.

Whether any of them will want him, though, is another matter.

Real have already bolstered their attack this summer with Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, Bayern have broken their record transfer fee with the €80 million (£68 million) signing of Lucas Hernandez, and Juve are unlikely to be able to add Neymar to their front line after signing Cristiano Ronaldo for £99.2 million last summer.

United, meanwhile, have appeared to change their transfer approach this summer, focussing on signing young British players with potential rather than spending huge money on established stars.