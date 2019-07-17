Newcastle United Appoint Steve Bruce as Manager on 3-Year Contract

Newcastle United Appoint Steve Bruce as Manager on 3-Year ContractJuly 17, 2019
Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new manager on a three-year contract after the Englishman resigned from his role as Sheffield Wednesday boss.
The Magpies confirmed Bruce as Rafael Benitez's successor on Wednesday, and the 58-year-old said he is relishing the challenge that awaits at St James' Park:
Newcastle United FC @NUFC
“There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for. We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.” Read more: https://t.co/BTjZACgqtb #NUFC https://t.co/IWdJLsp34K
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Steve Bruce appointed Newcastle manager on three-year deal