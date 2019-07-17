Newcastle United Appoint Steve Bruce as Manager on 3-Year Contract

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new manager on a three-year contract after the Englishman resigned from his role as Sheffield Wednesday boss.

The Magpies confirmed Bruce as Rafael Benitez's successor on Wednesday, and the 58-year-old said he is relishing the challenge that awaits at St James' Park:

