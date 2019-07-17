Newcastle United Appoint Steve Bruce as Manager on 3-Year Contract

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United at Hillsborough Stadium on March 04, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new manager on a three-year contract after the Englishman resigned from his role as Sheffield Wednesday boss. 

The Magpies confirmed Bruce as Rafael Benitez's successor on Wednesday, and the 58-year-old said he is relishing the challenge that awaits at St James' Park:

                

