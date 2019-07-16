Thomas Tuchel Says He Found out Neymar Wanted to Leave PSG Before Copa America

Christian Pondella/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday that he found out Neymar wanted to leave the club before the start of the 2019 Copa America in June.

The German spoke to RMC (h/t Get French Football News) about the Brazil international following PSG's 6-1 pre-season friendly win over Dynamo Dresden:

"I am always disappointed when a player turns up late. But it is clear between us, now it is between the club and Ney. We work together. Did I know he wanted to leave? Yes, I found out before the Copa America. But it is something between the club and Ney."

Tuchel is also unclear if Neymar will remain at the club or be sold:

Per Sport, Tuchel said the Brazilian's future is up to the board. He added: "I would like to be able to count on him, but..."

Neymar failed to report back on time for pre-season training with the club amid intense speculation he wants to leave and return to former side Barcelona.

The Ligue 1 champions responded by stating they would take action against the Brazilian:

Neymar returned to the French champions on Monday and met sporting director Leonardo for talks. The 27-year-old confirmed his desire to leave the club, according to Albert Masnou at Sport.

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner has said he is aware the Brazilian wants to come back to the Camp Nou but played down a return:

President Josep Maria Bartomeu told reporters that PSG do not want to sell Neymar.

"We know that Neymar wants to leave PSG, but PSG don't want to sell him, so there's no Neymar case," he said.

Barcelona and PSG have begun to "talk a bit more intensively in the last two days" about a Neymar transfer but the Spanish champions are yet to make an offer, according to Julien Laurens at ESPN FC.

Neymar has made it quite clear he wants to leave PSG after two seasons but finding a way out of the club will not be easy.

Barcelona have already invested heavily in bringing Antoine Griezmann to the Camp Nou this summer and may struggle to finance another big-money move.