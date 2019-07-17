British Open 2019: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money

British Open 2019: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize MoneyJuly 17, 2019
The 2019 Open Championship, the final golf major of the year, will begin on Thursday at Royal Portrush in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.
The field will battle it out for a total purse of $10,750,000 (roughly £8.6 million), with $1,935,000 (roughly £1.6 million) going to the winner.
Darren Clarke, James Sugrue and Charley Hoffman will form the first group, and they will start play at 6:35 a.m. BST/1:35 a.m. ET on Thursday.
Here are the full tee times for Thursday's action, per USA Today's Bill Speros (times ET/BST):
1 - 1:35 a.m./6:35 a.m. Darren Clarke, James Sugrue, Charley Hoffman
2 - 1:46 a.m./6:46 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway
3 - 1:57 a.m./6:57 a.m. Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alexander Levy
4 - 2:08 a.m./7:08 a.m. Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu
5 - 2:19 a.m./7:19 a.m. Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid
6 - 2:30 a.m./7:30 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam
7 - 2:41 a.m./7:41 a.m. Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera-Bello
8 - 2:52 a.m./7:52 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace
9 - 3:03 a.m./8:03 a.m. Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke
10 - 3:14 a.m./8:14 a.m. Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, C.T. Pan
11 - 3:25 a.m./8:52 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli
12 - 3:36 a.m./8:36 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew Johnston
13 - 3:47 a.m./8:47 a.m. Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes
14 - 4:03 a.m./9:03 a.m. Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
15 - 4:14 a.m./9:14 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell
16 - 4:25 a.m./9:25 a.m. Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Weisberger
17 - 4:36 a.m./9:36 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly
18 - 4:47 a.m./9:47 a.m. Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners
19 - 4:58 a.m./9:58 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott
20 - 5:09 a.m./10:09 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey
21 - 5:20 a.m./10:20 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama
22 - 5:31 a.m./10:31 a.m. Jim Furyk, Si-Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker
23 - 5:42 a.m./10:42 a.m. Luke Lista, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring
24 - 5:53 a.m./10:53 a.m. Shugo Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Herbert
25 - 6:04 a.m./11:04 a.m. Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous
26 - 6:15 a.m./11:15 a.m. Prom Messawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior
27 - 6:36 a.m./11:36 a.m. Tom Lehman, Joaquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez
28 - 6:47 a.m./11:47 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood
29 - 6:58 a.m. /11:58 a.m.Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos
30 - 7:09 a.m./12:09 p.m. Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang
31 - 7:20 a.m./12:20 p.m. Erik Van Rooyen, Kurt Kitayama, Jake McLeod
32 - 7:31 a.m./12:31 p.m. Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang
33 - 7:42 a.m./12:42 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters
34 - 7:53 a.m./12:53 p.m. Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen
35 - 8:04 a.m.1:04 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma
36 - 8:15 a.m./1:15 p.m. Billy Horschel, Jazz Janewattananond, Aaron Wise
37 - 8:26 a.m./1:26 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett
38 - 8:37 a.m./1:37 p.m. Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky
39 - 8:48 a.m./1:48 p.m. Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding
40 - 9:04 a.m./2:04 p.m. Takumi Kanaya, Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone
41 - 9:15 a.m./2:15 p.m. Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio
42 - 9:26 a.m./2:26 p.m. Ernie Els, J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer
43 - 9:37 a.m./2:37 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman
44 - 9:48 a.m./2:48 p.m. Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard
45 - 9:59 a.m./2:59 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
46 - 10:10 a.m./3:10 p.m. Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed
47 - 10:21 a.m./3:21 p.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar
48 - 10:32 a.m./3:32 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock
49 - 10:43 a.m./3:43 p.m. Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez
50 - 10:54 a.m./3:54 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori
51 - 11:05 a.m./4:05 p.m. Yoshinori Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson
52 - 11:16 a.m./4:16 p.m. Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Turner
British viewers will be able to follow along via Sky Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 6:30 a.m. BST on Thursday and Friday, at 9 a.m. BST on Saturday and at 8 a.m. BST on Sunday.
For American viewers, Golf Channel will carry full coverage of Thursday's and Friday's action, starting at 1:30 a.m. ET. It will also broadcast between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET on Saturday and 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET on Sunday. NBC Sports will carry the rest of the coverage on the final two days.
Fans will get to watch some mouth-watering groups during the first two days. Hometown favourite Rory McIlroy will play alongside U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland and Paul Casey, while Tiger Woods is in a group with Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed.
Follow.Golf was happy with the groupings:
Follow.Golf @FollowDotGolf
You'll be smiling when you see The Open groupings too: https://t.co/09Gt64BKIi ⛳@GOLF_com https://t.co/9cnm7cNkr3
Other groups to keep an eye on include the trio of Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott, a group featuring Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Thorbjorn Olesen and the trio of Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman and Danny Willett.
McIlroy is the course record holder, shooting a round of 61 at the young age of 16 at Royal Portrush.
As the hometown favourite, the pressure will be on the 30-year-old. He explained what it would mean to win at home:
BBC Newsline @bbcnewsline
Rory McIlroy says it would mean that little bit more if he was to win the Open Championship on its return to Northern Ireland after almost 70 years. The Holywood golfer is preparing for his opening round at Royal Portrush. https://t.co/ksxjl6m4tC
Other strong contenders include Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors since the start of 2017, and Dustin Johnson, who has two second-place finishes in majors under his belt in 2019.
