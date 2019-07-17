British Open 2019: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

The 2019 Open Championship, the final golf major of the year, will begin on Thursday at Royal Portrush in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

The field will battle it out for a total purse of $10,750,000 (roughly £8.6 million), with $1,935,000 (roughly £1.6 million) going to the winner.

Darren Clarke, James Sugrue and Charley Hoffman will form the first group, and they will start play at 6:35 a.m. BST/1:35 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Here are the full tee times for Thursday's action, per USA Today's Bill Speros (times ET/BST):

1 - 1:35 a.m./6:35 a.m. Darren Clarke, James Sugrue, Charley Hoffman

2 - 1:46 a.m./6:46 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway

3 - 1:57 a.m./6:57 a.m. Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alexander Levy

4 - 2:08 a.m./7:08 a.m. Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu

5 - 2:19 a.m./7:19 a.m. Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid

6 - 2:30 a.m./7:30 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam

7 - 2:41 a.m./7:41 a.m. Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera-Bello

8 - 2:52 a.m./7:52 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

9 - 3:03 a.m./8:03 a.m. Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke

10 - 3:14 a.m./8:14 a.m. Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, C.T. Pan

11 - 3:25 a.m./8:52 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli

12 - 3:36 a.m./8:36 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew Johnston

13 - 3:47 a.m./8:47 a.m. Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes

14 - 4:03 a.m./9:03 a.m. Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

15 - 4:14 a.m./9:14 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell

16 - 4:25 a.m./9:25 a.m. Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Weisberger

17 - 4:36 a.m./9:36 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly

18 - 4:47 a.m./9:47 a.m. Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners

19 - 4:58 a.m./9:58 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

20 - 5:09 a.m./10:09 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

21 - 5:20 a.m./10:20 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama

22 - 5:31 a.m./10:31 a.m. Jim Furyk, Si-Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker

23 - 5:42 a.m./10:42 a.m. Luke Lista, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring

24 - 5:53 a.m./10:53 a.m. Shugo Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Herbert

25 - 6:04 a.m./11:04 a.m. Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous

26 - 6:15 a.m./11:15 a.m. Prom Messawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior

27 - 6:36 a.m./11:36 a.m. Tom Lehman, Joaquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez

28 - 6:47 a.m./11:47 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood

29 - 6:58 a.m. /11:58 a.m.Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos

30 - 7:09 a.m./12:09 p.m. Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang

31 - 7:20 a.m./12:20 p.m. Erik Van Rooyen, Kurt Kitayama, Jake McLeod

32 - 7:31 a.m./12:31 p.m. Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang

33 - 7:42 a.m./12:42 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters

34 - 7:53 a.m./12:53 p.m. Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen

35 - 8:04 a.m.1:04 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

36 - 8:15 a.m./1:15 p.m. Billy Horschel, Jazz Janewattananond, Aaron Wise

37 - 8:26 a.m./1:26 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett

38 - 8:37 a.m./1:37 p.m. Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky

39 - 8:48 a.m./1:48 p.m. Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding

40 - 9:04 a.m./2:04 p.m. Takumi Kanaya, Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone

41 - 9:15 a.m./2:15 p.m. Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio

42 - 9:26 a.m./2:26 p.m. Ernie Els, J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer

43 - 9:37 a.m./2:37 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

44 - 9:48 a.m./2:48 p.m. Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

45 - 9:59 a.m./2:59 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

46 - 10:10 a.m./3:10 p.m. Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

47 - 10:21 a.m./3:21 p.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

48 - 10:32 a.m./3:32 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock

49 - 10:43 a.m./3:43 p.m. Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez

50 - 10:54 a.m./3:54 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori

51 - 11:05 a.m./4:05 p.m. Yoshinori Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson

52 - 11:16 a.m./4:16 p.m. Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Turner

British viewers will be able to follow along via Sky Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 6:30 a.m. BST on Thursday and Friday, at 9 a.m. BST on Saturday and at 8 a.m. BST on Sunday.

For American viewers, Golf Channel will carry full coverage of Thursday's and Friday's action, starting at 1:30 a.m. ET. It will also broadcast between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET on Saturday and 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET on Sunday. NBC Sports will carry the rest of the coverage on the final two days.

Fans will get to watch some mouth-watering groups during the first two days. Hometown favourite Rory McIlroy will play alongside U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland and Paul Casey, while Tiger Woods is in a group with Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed.

Follow.Golf was happy with the groupings:

Other groups to keep an eye on include the trio of Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott, a group featuring Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Thorbjorn Olesen and the trio of Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman and Danny Willett.

McIlroy is the course record holder, shooting a round of 61 at the young age of 16 at Royal Portrush.

As the hometown favourite, the pressure will be on the 30-year-old. He explained what it would mean to win at home:

Other strong contenders include Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors since the start of 2017, and Dustin Johnson, who has two second-place finishes in majors under his belt in 2019.