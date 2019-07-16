Reports: Kieran Trippier Closing in on Atletico Madrid Transfer, 4-Year Contract

Felipe Dana/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with Atletico Madrid ahead of a £20 million transfer. MailSport's Mike Keegan reported on the deal on Tuesday:

Matt Law of the Telegraph had details on the transfer fee:

According to Marca's Isaac Suarez, Trippier has already agreed to a four-year contract.

Per the report, Atletico wanted to land Nelson Semedo from Barcelona in the transfer that took Antoine Griezmann to the Camp Nou. When that possibility fell through, they turned their gaze to Trippier.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from north London for months, as he lost his spot as an automatic starter last season.

Napoli were most frequently highlighted as a possible destination, but in May, Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Italia) reported on the possibility of Atletico "hijacking" the move.

The Rojiblancos will be signing one of the Premier League's best crossers of the ball:

The transfer continues a summer of massive turnover for the Spaniards. They said goodbye to stars like Griezmann, Diego Godin, Rodri and Lucas Hernandez, and have already signed the likes of Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente and Hector Herrera.

On Tuesday, Marca (h/t Football Espana) also reported Mario Hermoso will join the club from Espanyol:

Trippier will add athleticism and movement at the right-back position, which was in need of an upgrade. Santiago Arias was solid in his 20 La Liga starts last season but lacks the attacking mindset Trippier brings. The 34-year-old Juanfran left the club when his contract expired at the end of the season.