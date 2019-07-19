Each MLB Contender's Most Untouchable Prospect at 2019 Trade Deadline

1 of 15

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Texas Rangers: RHP Hans Crouse

The Rangers probably never were going to trade Hans Crouse, who's their No. 1 prospect, at any point this season. It's especially unlikely now that the upstart energy they had earlier in the year is fading. Dealing ace lefty Mike Minor and other veterans is much more likely.

Los Angeles Angels: OF Jo Adell

The Angels are a long shot to win the AL West and little more than an also-ran in the AL wild-card race. They certainly won't be moving toolsy outfielder Jo Adell. He ranks as baseball's No. 4 prospect now, and he could be lining up alongside Mike Trout by next season.

Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller has let the Pirates down in the three starts he's made for them this year. Yet he's still their No. 1 prospect, and their being involved in underwhelming NL Central and wild-card races is no excuse to cash him in.

Cincinnati Reds: OF Taylor Trammell

The Reds are sort of in the same spot as the Pirates. The difference is that they should focus on selling Yasiel Puig and Tanner Roark rather than shopping Taylor Trammell. He's their top prospect and likely their future center fielder.

Arizona Diamondbacks: SS Jazz Chisholm

Unlike many teams in the NL wild-card hunt, the Diamondbacks are at least over .500. They also have a plus-72 run differential that bodes well for the stretch run. Even still, they should risk trading Jazz Chisholm (their No. 1 prospect) only if they know they're getting, say, Trout back in return.

Colorado Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers

Given that he just had season-ending shoulder surgery, the Rockies probably couldn't trade Brendan Rodgers even if they wanted to. Throw in how they've quickly been falling behind in the NL wild-card race, and they definitely shouldn't want to move their No. 1 prospect.

San Francisco Giants: C Joey Bart

The Giants have been on a nice run of late, but there's still a snowball's chance in heck of them actually going deep into October. Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith should go. Joey Bart, otherwise known as the club's best prospect and the heir apparent to Buster Posey, should stay.