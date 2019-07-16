Tiger Woods Says Masters Win 'Took a Lot out of Me' Entering 2019 British Open

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

US golfer Tiger Woods takes part in a press conference at The 148th Open golf Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 16, 2019. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Tiger Woods said he is heading into the 2019 British Open on Thursday still searching for his best form because his sensational Masters win earlier this year took a toll on him.

The 43-year-old won his 15th major title—his first in 11 years—at Augusta National in Georgia in April, but he he has struggled somewhat in the months since.

Per ESPN's Bob Harig, Woods said on Tuesday: "Well, getting myself into position to win the Masters ... it took a lot out of me. That golf course puts so much stress on the system."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    British Open TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions 🔮

    Golf logo
    Golf

    British Open TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions 🔮

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    British Open Tee Times Are Set ⏰

    Golf logo
    Golf

    British Open Tee Times Are Set ⏰

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel

    Navigating the Cluttered Mind of Jordan Spieth

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Navigating the Cluttered Mind of Jordan Spieth

    Mark Schlabach
    via ESPN.com

    Rory Begins Week as British Open Favorite

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Rory Begins Week as British Open Favorite

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel