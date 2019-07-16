Tiger Woods Says Masters Win 'Took a Lot out of Me' Entering 2019 British Open

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Tiger Woods said he is heading into the 2019 British Open on Thursday still searching for his best form because his sensational Masters win earlier this year took a toll on him.

The 43-year-old won his 15th major title—his first in 11 years—at Augusta National in Georgia in April, but he he has struggled somewhat in the months since.

Per ESPN's Bob Harig, Woods said on Tuesday: "Well, getting myself into position to win the Masters ... it took a lot out of me. That golf course puts so much stress on the system."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.