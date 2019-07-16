Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Positive as David De Gea Reportedly Close to New Deal

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful David De Gea will sign a new contract in the coming weeks.

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, it will be a long-term deal for the Spaniard and will see his weekly wage almost double from £200,000 to £375,000.

The Press Association's Simon Peach shared Solskjaer's response when he was asked about De Gea at a press conference:

"Hopefully we can agree with David as I've said a few times," he said, per ESPN's Rob Dawson. "That'll be up to David and the club to announce when that happens, if and when."

The Norwegian also offered a positive response when asked about the goalkeeper earlier in July:

De Gea joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has become one of the best 'keepers in world football.

United have rarely been convincing at the back during his time with the team, and his incredible reflexes have bailed out his defenders on countless occasions. He has been named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year at Old Trafford on four occasions for his efforts.

However, his form has dipped over the last year, stretching back to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga appears to have unseated him as Spain's No. 1, as ESPN's Dermot Corrigan observed:

De Gea has made a number of high-profile errors with United, too. For instance, he gifted Marcos Alonso a goal in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Chelsea in April after he failed to deal with a long-range effort from Antonio Rudiger.

United legend Paul Scholes discussed his recent drop off but was quick to remind everyone how important he has been for the club:

De Gea's recent form does not justify the pay increase he could receive, but he's in the final year of his deal and could leave for nothing next summer.

Replacing him with someone of the same level will be difficult, too, so tying him down long term will alleviate those worries.