WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 15

8 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

The top contender to Becky Lynch's Raw women's title at SummerSlam was determined in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match pitting former champions Natalya, Naomi, Carmella and Alexa Bliss against each other. The Man, hobbled by the heinous assault at the hands of Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules, watched from the ringside area.

Bliss bailed to the floor early, where she consulted Nikki Cross. Naomi and Natalya paired off and Carmella's persistence earned her a few near-falls. It was Bliss who snuck into the match, rolled The Princess of Staten Island up and eliminated her for the first fall of the match. Carmella eliminated.

Back from the break, Naomi delivered a blockbuster off the ring steps and to the floor on Natalya. Back inside the squared circle, The Queen of Harts recovered and applied a surfboard, seeking a tapout from Naomi. Bliss, though, pinned Natalya for a clever near-fall.

The back-and-forth action continued, Bliss repeatedly looking for a cheap elimination in between Naomi and Natalya unloading on her out of pure frustration. With The Goddess out of the way, Naomi tried for a sunset flip but Natalya countered, stacked her up and scored the pinfall elimination. Naomi eliminated.

After the second break of the match, Cross got on the microphone and criticized the audience for not cheering Bliss. Moments later, an errant clothesline by Natalya wiped Cross out on the floor. Unfazed, she tapped Bliss out to the Sharpshooter to cash her ticket to SummerSlam. Bliss eliminated.

After the match, Natalya and Lynch engaged in an intensely personal promo in which The Man vowed to go to war and her top contender promised to beat the hell out of her.

Result

Natalya defeated Bliss, Naomi and Carmella

Grade

B

Analysis

The fans' impatience with the lengthy match notwithstanding, this was a great showcase for women who may not typically get television time...and Bliss.

Natalya and Naomi really seized the spotlight and showcased their abilities over the course of the bout. Veterans of WWE programming, they understand that another push is not guaranteed. They made the most of what they had and really stood out.

The aforementioned reaction from the Long Island crowd was disappointing. With that said, it is interesting that WWE opted to book four women who have not picked up many victories of late, or even routinely appeared on television, to go 20 minutes on live TV.

The unwillingness of the audience to hang in there with a solid match, and WWE Creative's poor utilization of its talent beyond the tippy top of the division, can carry the blame for the negative reaction in the closing moments of the contest.

The post-match promo made up considerable ground in terms of getting fans to invest in the babyface vs. babyface title bout.