Likeliest Player from Each MLB Team to Be Moved by the 2019 Trade Deadline

1 of 6

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: RP Mychal Givens

The Orioles have already traded starter Andrew Cashner, and the asking price on controllable slugger Trey Mancini is going to be high, so that leaves closer Mychal Givens as the most likely trade chip.

As Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com wrote, "The Orioles definitely are open to trading Givens, according to multiple sources, which is a dramatic shift from their previous stance."

The hard-throwing right-hander has swing-and-miss stuff with 51 strikeouts in 36 innings, and while he's struggled a bit in his ninth-inning role, he has a long track record of success as a setup man.

Boston Red Sox: 3B Brandon Howlett

It sounds like the Red Sox plan on holding on to their top prospects this summer.

"We're trying to win," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters. "We have a chance to win. We know we have to play better. But also we're trying to rebuild our system. And I think we're getting to the point where we're starting to get to that."

With Bobby Dalbec among the team's top prospects and 22-year-old Rafael Devers entrenched at the MLB level, third baseman Brandon Howlett could be viewed as a superfluous piece among the team's second-tier prospects.

The 19-year-old is hitting .252/.360/.370 with 21 extra-base hits at Single-A Greenville. He has the ability to develop a solid hit tool and decent pop with the glove to stick at the hot corner.

New York Yankees: SP Deivi Garcia

The Yankees have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, but it's somewhat lacking in elite talent. Right-hander Deivi Garcia may be the best of the bunch, and it sounds like he'll be in play if the right trade opportunity presents itself.

As Ken Davidoff of the New York Post wrote: "As the Yankees pursue pitching help, for better or worse, here stands the reality about their farm system: No one is untouchable. No one should be unattainable."

Garcia, 20, is one of the few top-tier prospects in the system who is close to reaching the majors. He has a 3.18 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 73.2 innings and was recently promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It would take a controllable arm like Marcus Stroman or Trevor Bauer to pry him loose, not just a rental.

Tampa Bay Rays: 2B Vidal Brujan

With Brandon Lowe enjoying a terrific rookie season at second base and Willy Adames expected to man shortstop for the next decade, the Rays can afford to deal from their middle infield depth as they push for a playoff spot.

As Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times noted, Brujan will need to be added to the 40-man roster during the offseason along with several other notable prospects. So using him as a trade centerpiece could help ease the impending roster crunch.

The 21-year-old is hitting .291/.358/.398 with 18 extra-base hits and 34 steals between High-A Charlotte and Double-A Montgomery this season. MLB.com gave him a 60-grade hit tool and 70-grade speed.

Toronto Blue Jays: 1B Justin Smoak

There is no shortage of potential trade chips on the Blue Jays roster.

Marcus Stroman is the biggest name being floated, but with team control through next season, the Blue Jays don't need to trade him now unless someone is willing to meet their high asking price. The same is true of closer Ken Giles, while smaller pieces like versatile second baseman Eric Sogard and reliever Daniel Hudson could bring back a modest return.

With all that in mind, rental slugger Justin Smoak is by far the most likely player to be dealt. A switch-hitting power hitter with a team-friendly $8 million salary should interest any contender looking to add some pop, and the Blue Jays have every reason to free up his spot in the lineup for one of their young players.