AFCON 2019: Date, Time, Live Stream for Tunisia vs. Nigeria

Tunisia play Nigeria on Wednesday in the third-place play-off at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

The Eagles of Carthage saw their hopes of lifting the trophy ended in the semi-final by Senegal. A Dylan Bronn own goal in extra time sent the Lions of Teranga into the final.

Meanwhile, Nigeria were beaten by Algeria in their last-four clash. Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez scored a 95th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 win over the Super Eagles.

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Time: 9 p.m. local time/8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET



TV Info: Eurosport (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Tunisia will need to bounce back from a dramatic defeat to Senegal if they are to secure third place at the Africa Cup of Nations:

The Eagles of Carthage have struggled to impress at the tournament despite making it to the last four.

They scraped into the knockout phase after drawing all three group games, needed penalties to overcome Ghana but then produced their best display to beat minnows Madagascar 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

The team had chances to beat Senegal in their semi-final but some poor finishing let them down, as noted by African football writer Gary Al-Smith:

Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen was also at fault for Senegal's winning goal and has endured a turbulent tournament.

The 24-year-old has been guilty of mistakes against Mali and Senegal that have cost his side goals (UK only):

He also reacted angrily when substituted ahead of a penalty shootout against Ghana but apologised to his team-mates after the match, per Goal's Babatunde Samuel.



Yet Tunisia are defensively disciplined and have only conceded four goals. However, they will need to show more going forward if they are to see off Nigeria.

The Super Eagles' late defeat by Algeria has increased pressure on manager Gernot Rohr. He has come under scrutiny for his tactics and team selection throughout the tournament:

However, the 66-year-old will not rush to make a decision over his future and will wait until after Wednesday's match, per Oluwashina Okeleji at BBC Sport.

"There is no hurry because we want to finish third now. We will take a look at my overall results after the third-place match," he said. "I'm still under contract for another year, so we will see what is decided together."

Nigeria have not been at their best at the Africa Cup of Nations. They finished as runners-up in Group B behind surprise package Madagascar and then came through tough tests against Cameroon and South Africa.

The team has plenty of talent with players such as Arsenal's Alex Iwobi and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, and their extra quality in attack should give them the edge over Tunisia.