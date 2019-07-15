WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Brock Lesnar Has Perfect MITB Cash-in and More Hot Takes

1 of 4

Paul Heyman knows Brock Lesnar and Lesnar trusts Heyman.

It should be of no surprise, then, that Lesnar captured the universal championship one night before Heyman is turned loose as the Executive Director of WWE Raw. And while the idea of Lesnar holding the top prize in wrestling is less-than-thrilling, his latest coronation was handled perfectly by the oftentimes maligned WWE Creative.

Lesnar is a lazy, entitled megastar who has repeatedly done as little as possible and still reaped the rewards. It is a character that has been established dating back to his return to WWE in 2012 so it makes absolute sense that he would crash the Money in the Bank match in June and win the briefcase, then pick an opportune time to cash-in and regain his universal title.

He did just that Sunday night, capitalizing on an emotionally spent Rollins, reintroducing him to Suplex City and dropping him with the F-5 to win the title. His win was uncontested. As he has done so many times in the past, he did little work and was rewarded with the top prize in the industry.

Not only was the cash-in true to Lesnar's character and set up a scenario in which Heyman will have the reigns to push him in a manner that eclipses the creatively devoid reigns of the past, it has the potential to drive other storylines.

Prior to Extreme Rules, Becky Lynch was adamant that she would not be the reason Rollins lost his title. Though she was not pinned or made to submit by Lacey Evans, she was still indirectly the cause for his defeat.

Late in Sunday's mixed tag team main event, she endured End of Days from the heinous Baron Corbin. That jaw-dropping incident caused Rollins to expend all of his emotional energy obliterating Corbin and essentially left him defenseless in the face of Lesnar's arrival.

What might the fallout be? Will it affect the high-school romance of Rollins and Lynch? Did WWE Creatively even mean to book such a potentially layered story?

Probably not, but it still helped with the overall presentation of Lesnar's five-star cash-in.

And if you still don't like or agree with the outcome, you can't say Heyman didn't warn you it was coming.