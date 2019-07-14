Senegal Beat Tunisia in Extra Time to Advance to 2019 AFCON Final

Senegal secured their place in the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. The Lions of Teranga secured a 1-0 win over Tunisia after extra time at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt. 

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in a tense first half, although Senegal went closest when Youssouf Sabaly curled a shot on to the woodwork after 23 minutes.

Both teams missed penalties in a tense and tight second half. Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi saw his tame effort saved by goalkeeper Alfred Gomis, while Henri Saivet was denied minutes later by Mouez Hassen.

The deadlock was finally broken in the first period of stoppage time. Tunisia struggled to defend Sadio Mane's free-kick into the penalty area, and the ball deflected off Dylan Bronn and into his own net

        

What's Next?

Senegal must wait to discover who they will face in Friday's final. They will play the winner of Sunday's second semi-final between Algeria and Nigeria. Tunisia will play the loser of the match in Wednesday's third-place play-off.

                         

