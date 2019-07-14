Former Warrior Ognjen Kuzmic Suffers Severe Head, Chest Injuries in Car Crash

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2019

BELGRADE, SERBIA - MARCH 02: Ognjen Kuzmic of Crvena Zvezda celebrates during the Euroleague match between Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade and Brose Basket at Aleksandar Nikolic hall on March 2, 2017 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Former Golden State Warriors and EuroLeague champion Ognjen Kuzmic reportedly suffered "severe injuries to the head and chest" from a car accident early Sunday morning, according to his current team Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade (h/t Euroleague.net). 

His former team, Panathinaikos Athens, and former teammate at Real Madrid, Luka Doncic, wished him well on Twitter:

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

