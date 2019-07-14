Former Warrior Ognjen Kuzmic Suffers Severe Head, Chest Injuries in Car Crash

Former Warrior Ognjen Kuzmic Suffers Severe Head, Chest Injuries in Car CrashJuly 14, 2019
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
Former Golden State Warriors and EuroLeague champion Ognjen Kuzmic reportedly suffered "severe injuries to the head and chest" from a car accident early Sunday morning, according to his current team Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade (h/t Euroleague.net).
His former team, Panathinaikos Athens, and former teammate at Real Madrid, Luka Doncic, wished him well on Twitter:
Panathinaikos BC @paobcgr
Our prayers and thoughts are with Ognjen Kuzmic. We wish for a speedy recovery.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
