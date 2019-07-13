AEW Fight for the Fallen 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

"The Librarian" Peter Avalon, accompanied by the other librarian, Leva Bates, kicked off The Buy In with a promo met by a thunderous chorus of boos and, ultimately, interrupted by Sonny Kiss.

Kiss showed raw ability early but was grounded by Avalon. Kiss countered a suplex attempt and created separation. A dropkick by Avalon cut off any attempt at a comeback with a dropkick for two.

The babyface did finally create some momentum and had Avalon reeling. Bates provided a momentary distraction but Kiss shook it off and delivered a splitting legdrop from the middle rope for the pinfall victory.

Result

Kiss defeated Avalon

Grade

C

Analysis

There was nothing inherently wrong with this match but it did not create any more or less excitement for the show it is kicking off. That is the one job a kickoff show match has. That Sonny Kiss had not been utilized in any substantial way to this point, and The Librarian gimmick has been panned, did not help matters.

To Kiss and Avalon's credit, they worked hard and the match was fine enough for what it was.

What it was, though, was not an ideal show-opener aimed at drumming up energy for the rest of the evening's festivities.