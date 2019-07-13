WWE EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

WWE EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, HighlightsJuly 14, 2019
For the first time ever, WWE aired another company's live show on its network, marking the beginning of what might be a trend going forward.
Evolve Wrestling celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday night with a star-studded show featuring several former Evolve stars who now work for WWE.
The timing of this event is somewhat curious since All Elite Wrestling also held its Fight for the Fallen pay-per-view the same night, but we should expect nothing less from the biggest promotion in the world.
WWE knows certain indie wrestling fans will not like its product, but giving those fans what they want on WWE Network will help drive up subscriber numbers.
Let's take a look at what happened at the Evolve 10th anniversary show.
Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene
- Briggs showed some power by catching Greene during a suicide dive to deliver a chokeslam on the apron.
- Lauren played a good heel valet at ringside for Greene. She taunted Briggs at the right times and helped her client cheat when she could.
- Greene and Briggs traded some brutal kicks at one point. Greene's superkick was especially nice.
- With a few minor changes, Greene's gimmick would work well in WWE. The whole retro thing he has going on works for him.
- Briggs is someone we could see in NXT soon. He has the right look and athleticism to be a big star.
The show opened with a great video package highlighting several WWE Superstars who have worked for Evolve at different points in their career.
Lenny Leonard welcomed us to the show and touted the Evolve roster as a look at the future of the industry. His promo was short and we got right into the first bout of the night.
Josh Briggs and "Retro" Anthony Greene were tasked with kicking things off. Briggs took control immediately by throwing Greene across the ring a couple of times, showing off his strength in the process.
Eventually, Greene was able to turn the tables and he controlled his powerhouse opponent for several minutes. Surprisingly, this felt more like a WWE match than you would expect to see on the indie scene.
They let each move land and sold each other's offense well. The pace only picked up in the final few minutes when both stars were hitting all of their signature moves.
Greene's manager, Brandi Lauren, was eventually sent to the back after the ref caught her trying to cheat. Once she was gone, Briggs was able to hit a chokeslam into a powerbomb for the win.
This was a solid match to start the show. Both guys clearly came to impress the crowd and they accomplished their goal.
Grade: B-
Sean Maluta vs. Curt Stallion vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado
- Wolf's springboard crossbody was a thing of beauty.
- Bravado must have through there was a WrestleMania sign in the building because he kept pointing at something toward the ceiling.
- The announcers didn't do enough to acknowledge Maluta being a member of the A'noai family.
- Bravado played to the crowd more than the other three competitors. He definitely knew where the camera was at all times.
- The only thing that hurt this match was a lack of story for the fans who are unfamiliar with Evolve's roster. We didn't really get to know anyone's character other than Bravado.
The second match of the night featured Sean Maluta, who many WWE fans will recognize from his appearances on NXT, 205 Live and the Cruiserweight Classic.
The other three competitors, Harlem, Bravado, Stephen Wolf and Curt Stallion, were looking to make their first impression on the WWE Universe with this bout.
This contest delivered the kind of fast-paced action we expect to see at indie shows. Maluta, Stallion and Wolf all used their high-flying skills to excite the crowd while Bravado played a great heel.
This was a fun match that showcased some hungry young Superstars. After a furious exchange involving all four competitors, Wolf came out the victor with a shooting star press.
Grade: B-
Arturo Ruas vs. Anthony Henry
- Ruas looked great in this match. Everything he did was smooth.
- Henry did not let a broken nose stop him from hitting some impressive moves.
- The triple northern lights suplex from Henry was awesome.
- Ruas should teach Shane McMahon how to throw a pro wrestling punch.
Evolve played a brief video package for each Superstar before this match, so we got to know a little about Anthony Henry and Arturo Ruas and what they represent.
The announcers did a good job making it clear these two men have problems with each other. Henry's nose was bloody withing a minute due to the stiff style they worked.
These two came to impress the world and they did just that. Even if you came into this event with no prior knowledge of these two and their rivalry, you likely left appreciating the skills they displayed and the story they told.
Both men utilized several submissions in an attempt to make each other tap out but they also used plenty of strikes and high-flying offense to show off their versatility.
Ruas finished Henry off with a spin kick to the face after a brutal exchange of punches that looked more like a boxing match than anything else. We should expect big things from both of these guys in the future.
Grade: A
Brandi Lauren vs. Shotzi Blackheart
- Blackheart had a bloody nose after a few minutes.
- They botched a Sliced Bread No. 2 attempt on the apron but nobody was hurt.
- Blackheart should never try the suicide dive into a pile of chairs again. It looked like she almost killed herself.
After appearing with Greene earlier in the night, Lauren was back for her own contest against a green-haired ball of fire known as Shotzi Blackheart.
Before they could even make contact, a woman named Natalia Markova attacked Blackheart from behind. This was turned into a No Disqualifications bout, which basically made it a handicap match.
Blackheart recovered and ended up taking out Markova and Lauren with a suicide dive. The crowd was clearly in Blackheart's corner as she started grabbing chairs from under the ring.
They set out to have the most hardcore match of the night, and thanks to some unique offense involving several steel chairs, they accomplished their goal.
Greene came out to help Lauren avoid a suicide dive. Unfortunately, Blackheart ended up crashing into the pile of chairs she had set up for Lauren and took a nasty fall.
Greene's assistance worked and Lauren was able to pick up a win with some help from a kendo stick. This was a great performance from everyone involved.
Grade: B
Colby Corino vs. Babatunde
- Babatunde slapped Corino so hard that you could see several ounces of sweat fly off of his body.
- The camera didn't catch Maluta superkicking Babatunde at ringside while the ref was distracted.
- Corino reminds me of Spike Dudley in a good way.
NXT Superstar Babatunde is a name some WWE fans will be familiar with after his appearance at The Greatest Royal Rumble where he was eliminated by Braun Strowman.
His opponent for the night was the much-smaller Colby Corino, who was accompanied by his The Unwanted stablemate, Maluta.
Corino made the mistake of trying to go right at his 357-pound opponent with some chest chops. Babatunde made him pay with a few stiff strikes of his own.
Despite Corino receiving some help from Maluta, Babatunde picked up an easy win. The rest of The Unwanted came out after the match to introduce themselves to the WWE Universe.
Eddie Kingston did all of the talking before everyone surrounded the ring to attack. Before they could make their move, a few other people showed up to stop them and initiate the next match.
Grade: C
