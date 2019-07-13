WWE EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time ever, WWE aired another company's live show on its network, marking the beginning of what might be a trend going forward.

Evolve Wrestling celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday night with a star-studded show featuring several former Evolve stars who now work for WWE.

The timing of this event is somewhat curious since All Elite Wrestling also held its Fight for the Fallen pay-per-view the same night, but we should expect nothing less from the biggest promotion in the world.

WWE knows certain indie wrestling fans will not like its product, but giving those fans what they want on WWE Network will help drive up subscriber numbers.

Let's take a look at what happened at the Evolve 10th anniversary show.

Results will be updated after each match.