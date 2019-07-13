NBA Summer League 2019: Saturday Scores and Highlights from Las Vegas Results

David Dow/Getty Images

Saturday's slate at the 2019 Las Vegas NBA Summer League tournament was split with four quarterfinal games and four consolation games.

The day's first quarterfinal matchup was a rematch from Thursday night between the undefeated Boston Celtics and 3-1 Memphis Grizzlies, with the Grizzlies trying to avenge their 26-point loss. Later in the day, three rookie first-round draft picks will take the floor in the Miami Heat's quarterfinal against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Along with the Celtics, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons will try to remain undefeated.

Below is a look at all of action from Saturday at Las Vegas' Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center.

Saturday's Schedule and Results

Quarterfinal

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: In Progress

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 10:30 p.m.

Consolation

Charlotte Hornets def. Utah Jazz, 84-74

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets, 10 p.m. ET



Recaps

Charlotte Hornets 84, Utah Jazz 74

Miles Bridges placed an exclamation point on the end of the Charlotte Hornets' stay in Vegas with a windmill dunk in the first half of the team's 84-74 consolation win over the Utah Jazz.

The 2018 first-round pick—already known for his dunking as he competed in last season's NBA Slam Dunk Contest—finished with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. It was center Kennedy Meeks who led the team with 18 points off the bench.

The 24-year-old registered a double-double with 10 rebounds and filled out the rest of his stat sheet with four assists and a steal. Meeks went undrafted in the 2017 NBA draft out of North Carolina, and former UNC teammate Isaiah Hicks contributed 10 points, four rebounds and two assists as the starting center.

In the loss, Jazz forward George King bucketed a game-high 20 points off the bench.

The bulk of both teams' scoring came from bench players, as Utah's reserves slightly outscored Charlotte's 47-46.