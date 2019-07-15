How Every Bad Free-Agency Signing Could Actually Work

3 of 5

Contract signed: Three years, $56.7 million

Giving a player nearly $60 million who's started just 30 games in four years seems like a stretch, especially one with a 38.0 lifetime field-goal percentage.

With Kemba Walker walking out the door and no real cap space left to replace him, getting Terry Rozier in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics was perhaps the best Charlotte could do to try to replace the offensive production lost.

Rozier spent last season as Kyrie Irving's backup, a role he didn't seem too thrilled to play.

"I don't give a f--k what nobody say, I sacrificed the most out of anybody. I'm a top point guard in this league," Rozier said in May, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

Although he considers himself an elite floor general, the numbers far from back it up. Even stretching Rozier's 2018-19 stats over 36 minutes of play yield just 14.2 points and 4.6 assists, combined with his shooting marks of 38.7 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three.

How This Ends Well

The 2018 postseason, when he was named the Celtics' unquestioned starting point guard while Irving was out following knee surgery, should have the Hornets most optimistic.

In 19 games (all starts), Rozier responded with 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and shot 40.6 percent in 36.6 minutes. He had the Celtics within one game of the NBA Finals with a mostly young and untested supporting cast.

In Charlotte, Rozier should have the ultimate green light now that the Hornets' top two leading scorers (Walker and Jeremy Lamb) are gone. With full control of the offense, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Rozier break the 20-point-per-game mark while rebounding and assisting at high levels.

Rozier's contract is also front-loaded, meaning his salary decreases each year. He'll be earning $17.9 million in the final year of the deal at age 27, whereas Walker will be making over twice as much ($36 million) with the Celtics at age 31.



While his shooting efficiency needs improvement, Rozier is primed to put up big numbers in Charlotte with few other options to turn to. While this won't necessarily translate to wins without a better supporting cast, at least the Hornets have a go-to scorer to turn to with Walker gone.