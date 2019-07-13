BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Corey Maggette Stars in Power's Win

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

On the heels of a notable week off the court for the BIG3, the league returned to action Saturday in Rhode Island.

The BIG3 announced Wednesday that four of its biggest stars—Baron Davis, Bonzi Wells, Lamar Odom and Jermaine O'Neal—were deactivated for the rest of the season. Glen Davis also received a significant fine for behavior detrimental to the league after he was ejected from a game last week for arguing with referees.

The biggest game of the weekend was between the Power and Ghost Ballers. The teams entered Week 4 with 2-1 records, one game behind the Triplets and Killer 3's in the standings.

BIG3 Week 4 Results

Power def. Ghost Ballers, 50-36

Enemies def. Aliens, 50-39

Ball Hogs vs. 3's Company, 2 p.m. ET

Enemies 50, Aliens 39

The Enemies' hot streak since a season-opening loss continued on Saturday with a 50-39 victory over the Aliens.

Craig Smith was the go-to scorer for the Enemies with 19 points on six field goals, including three from behind the three-point line.

Perry Jones, who added 13 points, capped off the Enemies' win while getting fouled on this drive to the basket:

Even though the Aliens fell to 1-3 with Saturday's loss, it was a good day for Greg Oden. The former No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft finished with a team-high 11 points, his second straight game scoring double digits.

Oden was the only Aliens player who scored at least 10 points. Five different players contributed at least four rebounds.

Since being stunned 50-43 by Bivouac in Week 1, the Enemies have won three straight games. Their last two victories have been by a combined 27 points.

Power 50, Ghost Ballers 36

Corey Maggette remained an unstoppable BIG3 force, finishing with a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds in the Power's win. Julian Wright chipped in with 17 points and six boards.

Davis made the game-winner on a layup thanks to excellent passing by his teammates:

The 2018 BIG3 MVP, Maggette made his season debut Saturday and didn't show any signs of rust. He also got his teammates involved in the action:

It wasn't a completely smooth performance for the Power. The Ghost Ballers stormed out of the gate and took a 25-20 lead into halftime. Jamario Moon and Ricky Davis set the pace with a combined 23 points, and Moon led the team with five rebounds.

The Power looked like it was hungover from last week's 50-43 defeat at the hands of the Trilogy. The defending BIG3 champions finally turned things on after the intermission, closing with a 30-11 run for a comfortable win.

Bringing Maggette back into the fold makes the Power one of the top contenders in the BIG3. He finished in the top three in points, assists and rebounds last season and hasn't slowed down one bit at the age of 39.