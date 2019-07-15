Jon Moxley Beats Jeff Cobb in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 29

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley improved to 2-0 in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 29 with a win over Jeff Cobb at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center in Hokkaido, Japan, on Monday.

The match marked Moxley's second outing in the G1 Climax 29 on the heels of his win over Taichi on Saturday in the Block B opener. Cobb also competed Saturday, but he fell to Tomohiro Ishii in a hard-hitting affair.

Since leaving WWE, Moxley has turned New Japan on its head and quickly risen up the ranks to become one of the top stars in the company.

In his debut match for the promotion, he beat Juice Robinson to win the IWGP United States Championship. He followed that up with a convincing victory over Shota Umino at Dominion, after which he announced his intention to enter the G1.

That announcement was met with a great deal of excitement and anticipation among wrestling fans since it set the stage for several potential dream matches.

Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito is the match fans are primarily waiting for in Block B, but Moxley vs. Cobb was an intriguing clash of styles that never would have happened had Moxley not entered the G1 since they are part of rival companies with Moxley in All Elite Wrestling and Cobb in Ring of Honor.

While Moxley is best known for his brawling and Cobb is an amateur-style wrestler who possesses ridiculous athleticism, they quickly found some chemistry and managed to put on an entertaining match.

Moxley was a heavy favorite entering Monday's match since he seems like a true contender to win Block B along with Naito, while Cobb is seemingly being used as a vehicle to put on quality matches rather than being an actual contender since his primary focus is on ROH.

With Moxley winning, he will put his undefeated record on the line Friday when he locks horns with Ishii in a match that could steal the show at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).