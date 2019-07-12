Video: Angels' Mike Trout Crushes HR Wearing Tyler Skaggs' No. 45 vs. Mariners

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Playing their first home game since the death of Tyler Skaggs, the Los Angeles Angels honored Skaggs by having every player wear his No. 45 jersey.

Mike Trout took things one step further by crushing the first pitch he saw from Seattle Mariners starter Mike Leake 454 feet for a two-run homer:

Prior to that moment, the Angels held a pregame ceremony for Skaggs that included a 45-second moment of silence and his mother, Debbie, throwing out the first pitch to Andrew Heaney:

Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room July 1 in Texas, where the Angels were playing a series against the Texas Rangers. Police officers pronounced the 27-year-old dead at the scene.

Trout and Tommy La Stella honored Skaggs during the All-Star Game by wearing his No. 45 jersey in the American League's 4-3 victory over the National League on Tuesday.