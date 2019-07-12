Celtics Rumors: 2nd-Round Pick Carsen Edwards Agrees to Guaranteed Contract

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 13, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Carsen Edwards #29 of the Boston Celtics is fouled as he drives against Shaq Buchanan #27 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 113-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards, who was the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, agreed to a guaranteed contract with the C's on Friday, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

Edwards averaged 24.3 points per game for Purdue last season and led the Boilermakers to an appearance in the Elite Eight, where they lost to eventual national champion Virginia in overtime. Edwards dropped 42 points against the Cavaliers.

He's continued his torrid pace in NBA Las Vegas Summer League action, scoring a team-high 18 points per game while leading Boston to a 4-0 record.

                              

