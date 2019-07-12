Celtics Rumors: 2nd-Round Pick Carsen Edwards Agrees to Guaranteed Contract

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards, who was the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, agreed to a guaranteed contract with the C's on Friday, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

Edwards averaged 24.3 points per game for Purdue last season and led the Boilermakers to an appearance in the Elite Eight, where they lost to eventual national champion Virginia in overtime. Edwards dropped 42 points against the Cavaliers.

He's continued his torrid pace in NBA Las Vegas Summer League action, scoring a team-high 18 points per game while leading Boston to a 4-0 record.

