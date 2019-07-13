AFCON 2019: Odds, Time, Live Stream for Algeria vs. Nigeria Semi-Final

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Algeria will play Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Sunday.

The winners could meet tournament favourites Senegal or outsiders Tunisia to decide who takes home the trophy.

Algeria have been one of the most impressive sides during the competition, but Nigeria are three-time winners and have experience at the business end of major tournaments.

Date: Sunday, July 14

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV: Eurosport (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.).

Odds: Algeria 17-10, Nigeria 23-10, draw 11-5 (all odds via Oddschecker)



Odds to Win the AFCON



Senegal: 6-4

Algeria: 11-4

Nigeria: 9-2

Tunisia: 6-1

Preview

If the Desert Foxes progress to the final, captain Riyad Mahrez will surely be in the reckoning for player of the competition.

The Manchester City midfielder has remained dangerous around the box, but he has also developed into an inspirational leader.

Nigeria will be a tough proposition for the Algerians, and the Super Eagles have slowly improved during their campaign.

According to Oluwashina Okeleji of BBC Sport, Arsenal's Alex Iwobi has said he and his Nigerian team-mates will not be getting carried away by reaching the last four.

"It's a hard one to say. There's still Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia. All four of us are capable of winning. We've all got quality players. I wouldn't know who's the favourite at this point in time.

"Even though we were able to win two games in the group stage, it wasn't the greatest performance but sometimes you know you don't have to play well to win games.

"Against Cameroon and South Africa I'd say we've done well, we dug deep. But it's not the end, we have to continue against Algeria, we are very confident as we are able to beat the holders and a team that beat the hosts."

Nigeria defeated Cameroon 3-2 in the last 16 and beat South Africa 2-1 in the quarter-finals. However, Algeria represents a step up in calibre in terms of the current edition of the AFCON.

Of the last four nations remaining, Algeria are the side who have proved to be the most fluent in attack. Six goals in the group phase was accompanied by three clean sheets, and the Algerians have conceded just once in the competition.

Senegal have been installed as the favourites to win the AFCON, but Algeria have the tools to go all the way to a second continental victory.