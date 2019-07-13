Manchester United vs. Perth Glory: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Manchester United will play their first pre-season contest in Australia on Saturday, when they take on Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker.com) have given the Red Devils 2-7 odds for this friendly, while Perth come in at 11-2. A draw carries odds of 9-2.

Fans can tune in via MUTV. Kick-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET.

United will play two-season matches in Perth, with a fixture against Leeds United at Optus Stadium scheduled for Wednesday before the start of the International Champions Cup.

As a result, fans should not expect manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to field his strongest XI against the hosts on Saturday. United have only just started their pre-season, and their players are still working their way toward full fitness.

Instead, the match against Glory could be a great opportunity for some of the youngsters to make their mark.

Mason Greenwood may be the most exciting talent to come out of the academy since Marcus Rashford, and Solskjaer believes he has had a great summer so far:

Like United, Perth are nowhere near full fitness. The A-League will kick off even later than the Premier League, with the first match played on October 11. The Premier League starts on August 9.

The Red Devils are still in the process of finalising their squad, and it remains to be seen whether certain players will take the field on Saturday. Perhaps the biggest question mark is Romelu Lukaku, who United hope will net them a club record fee if he ends up leaving, per sports writer Samuel Luckhurst:

It would be a major risk to play him in a pre-season friendly, especially this early in the team's preparations.

Fans shouldn't read too much into the result of this friendly, which will be all about building fitness and match rhythm with an eye on the ICC.