Report: Laurent Koscielny Facing Arsenal Sanction After Missing Pre-Season Tour

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal gestures during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Arsenal and Stade Rennes at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly open disciplinary proceedings against captain Laurent Koscielny

Per Sky Sports, the Frenchman has refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States, and the Gunners will now sanction him as a result. 

Arsenal shared a club statement on the matter on Thursday in which they confirmed Koscielny's refusal to travel went "against our clear instructions."

According to Sky Sports News, the 33-year-old wants to return home to France, and he is eager to leave on a free transfer despite having a year remaining on his current Arsenal deal:

Bordeaux believe the centre-back wants to make a move to the Matmut Atlantique:

Koscielny joined Arsenal from Lorient back in 2010 and has been one of the Gunners' most consistent performers ever since.

Despite his age and recent injury concerns, he remains the club's most reliable centre-back.

Even if Arsenal do sanction him, it seems unlikely Koscielny will change his mind on wanting to move on, and Arsenal may well need to find his replacement this summer. 

Related

    Transfer Rumours: Legit or BS?

    👀 Dani Alves to Spurs 👎 Diego Costa to Everton 🔍 B/R ranks latest rumours

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Transfer Rumours: Legit or BS?

    👀 Dani Alves to Spurs 👎 Diego Costa to Everton 🔍 B/R ranks latest rumours

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Griezmann-Barca Fee Paid Today

    Atletico striker's lawyer arrives to pay $135M exit clause

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann-Barca Fee Paid Today

    Atletico striker's lawyer arrives to pay $135M exit clause

    Gianlucadimarzio
    via Gianlucadimarzio

    Man Utd Reject Lukaku Bid

    Red Devils and Inter are $15M apart in valuation for striker

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Reject Lukaku Bid

    Red Devils and Inter are $15M apart in valuation for striker

    Fabrizio Romano
    via the Guardian

    Report: Juve End Interest in Pogba

    Real Madrid now favourites for Man Utd star

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Juve End Interest in Pogba

    Real Madrid now favourites for Man Utd star

    via Mail Online