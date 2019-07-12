Report: Laurent Koscielny Facing Arsenal Sanction After Missing Pre-Season Tour

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly open disciplinary proceedings against captain Laurent Koscielny.

Per Sky Sports, the Frenchman has refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States, and the Gunners will now sanction him as a result.

Arsenal shared a club statement on the matter on Thursday in which they confirmed Koscielny's refusal to travel went "against our clear instructions."

According to Sky Sports News, the 33-year-old wants to return home to France, and he is eager to leave on a free transfer despite having a year remaining on his current Arsenal deal:

Bordeaux believe the centre-back wants to make a move to the Matmut Atlantique:

Koscielny joined Arsenal from Lorient back in 2010 and has been one of the Gunners' most consistent performers ever since.

Despite his age and recent injury concerns, he remains the club's most reliable centre-back.

Even if Arsenal do sanction him, it seems unlikely Koscielny will change his mind on wanting to move on, and Arsenal may well need to find his replacement this summer.