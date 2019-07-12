Former England International Peter Crouch Announces Retirement from Football

Former England International Peter Crouch Announces Retirement from FootballJuly 12, 2019
Former England international Peter Crouch announced his retirement from football on Friday aged 38.
The striker revealed the news on Twitter:
Peter Crouch @petercrouch
After a lot of deliberation this summer I have decided to retire from football ! Our wonderful game has given me everything. I’m so thankful to everyone who helped me get there and to help me stay there for so long. X
Peter Crouch @petercrouch
If you told me at 17 I’d play in World Cups , get to a champions league final , win the Fa cup and get 100 @premierleague goals I would have avoided you at all costs. It’s been an absolute dream come true 🤖
Crouch, who played for 11 clubs—including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City—made 42 appearances for England, scoring 22 goals.
