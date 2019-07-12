Former England International Peter Crouch Announces Retirement from Football

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Peter Crouch of Burnley FC looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on March 2, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Former England international Peter Crouch announced his retirement from football on Friday aged 38.

The striker revealed the news on Twitter:

Crouch, who played for 11 clubs—including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City—made 42 appearances for England, scoring 22 goals.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

