Former England International Peter Crouch Announces Retirement from Football

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Former England international Peter Crouch announced his retirement from football on Friday aged 38.

The striker revealed the news on Twitter:

Crouch, who played for 11 clubs—including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City—made 42 appearances for England, scoring 22 goals.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.