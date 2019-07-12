Watch Grayson Allen Get Ejected for Flagrant Foul vs. Celtics at Summer League

Watch Grayson Allen Get Ejected for Flagrant Foul vs. Celtics at Summer LeagueJuly 12, 2019
Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen was ejected from Thursday night's NBA Las Vegas Summer League contest against the Boston Celtics after committing a pair of flagrant fouls during a seven-second span.
Late in the second quarter, Allen was given a technical foul for setting a hard offensive screen against Boston guard Max Strus. That would not be the last of his, um, physical play on this night, though.
At the 9:19 mark in the fourth quarter, Allen got called for a flagrant foul after delivering a shove to the upper body of Celtics forward Grant Williams. And when play resumed after the free throw, Allen took a hard swipe at a driving Williams, leading to an early exit:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Grayson Allen was ejected after a flagrant foul for taking a swipe at Grant Williams. Allen was also called for a technical foul earlier in the game. #NBASummer https://t.co/H87mCHAyzk
Of course, given Allen's controversial tenure at Duke, the second-year guard's actions created an all-too-familiar feeling:
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Grayson Allen just got tossed for picking up his second flagrant. Crowd singing "nah nah nah nah say goodbye."
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
And Grayson Allen picks up his second flagrant. He’s ejected. Just the full Grayson Allen experience.
Mark Anderson @markanderson65
Grayson Allen was just ejected after a flagrant foul. Why does that sound familiar? #NBASummer
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
That's embarrassing stuff from Grayson Allen. Flagrant foul and a technical in a Summer League game.
Allen finished with three points on 1-of-8 shooting, including 1-of-6 from three-point range. He recorded a minus-28 plus-minus in 19 minutes of action.
