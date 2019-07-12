Watch Grayson Allen Get Ejected for Flagrant Foul vs. Celtics at Summer League

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 11: Grayson Allen #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Boston Celtics on July 11, 2019 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen was ejected from Thursday night's NBA Las Vegas Summer League contest against the Boston Celtics after committing a pair of flagrant fouls during a seven-second span.  

Late in the second quarter, Allen was given a technical foul for setting a hard offensive screen against Boston guard Max Strus. That would not be the last of his, um, physical play on this night, though.

At the 9:19 mark in the fourth quarter, Allen got called for a flagrant foul after delivering a shove to the upper body of Celtics forward Grant Williams. And when play resumed after the free throw, Allen took a hard swipe at a driving Williams, leading to an early exit:

Of course, given Allen's controversial tenure at Duke, the second-year guard's actions created an all-too-familiar feeling:

Allen finished with three points on 1-of-8 shooting, including 1-of-6 from three-point range. He recorded a minus-28 plus-minus in 19 minutes of action.

